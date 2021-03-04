Total reported incidents: 92
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 7
Warnings: 3
Feb. 19 at 3:08 a.m., an alarm sounded on Wilson Road in Johnson, after a homeowner entered the wrong passcode.
Feb. 19 at 2:56 p.m., police helped Lamoille County Mental Health Services with a welfare check in Johnson. All was well.
Feb. 19 at 3:47 p.m., a person said the tires on his vehicle, which was parked on Lower Main Street in Johnson, had been punctured some time overnight.
Feb. 19 at 4:42 p.m., a Johnson resident saw footprints in the snow around his mailbox through a lens of suspicion.
Feb. 20 at 9:45 a.m., a person reported losing a gold ring, either in Johnson, Hyde Park or Morrisville. The sheriff’s department Facebook page has a photo of the jewelry.
Feb. 20 at 10:47 a.m., a person saw a couple of horses loose in North Hyde Park, but police didn’t see any.
Feb. 20 at 3:54 p.m., a deputy spoke with two people about a vehicle parked on the Class 4 portion of Corley Road in Wolcott.
Feb. 20 at 4:08 p.m., no one was injured in a two-car crash on Main Street in Hyde Park.
Feb. 20 at 5:10 p.m., a woman reported her husband had been gone for 24 hours after sending her a text message to leave him alone. Police contacted the man, who said he was just cooling off after a disagreement and was headed home.
Feb. 20 at 5:11 p.m., hopefully it only costs $35 to fix whatever damage was done to a car parked on Lower Main Street in Johnson, because that’s all the cash left behind as recompense.
Feb. 20 at 6:35 p.m., a man asked police to drive to a family member’s home in Morristown and grab his medication for him, but was told he needed to make other arrangements.
Feb. 21 at 11:09 a.m., just because it’s called Old Mill Park doesn’t mean one should park a vehicle there for days on end, as was the case in Johnson.
Feb. 21 at 11:53 a.m., deputies helped Morristown police take a woman with several warrants out for her arrest into custody.
Feb. 21 at 11:53 a.m., Police discovered a person they’d been asked to check on had died — in 2019.
Feb. 21 at 7:02 p.m., a Hyde Park woman said someone she added on her walkie-talkie app was threatening to punch her in the face. It would’ve been quite a feat, since the other person was about 3,000 miles away, in California.
Feb. 22 at 11:20 a.m., police are investigating an assault on Clay Hill in Johnson.
Feb. 22 at 3:57 p.m., deputies did traffic duty while Vermont State Police attended to a two-car crash on Route 15 in Johnson.
Feb. 22 at 7:24 p.m., near that same place on Route 15, a vehicle stuck on the side of the road was towed away by AAA.
Feb. 23 at 2:27 p.m., a driver on Route 100 in Hyde Park was allegedly littering, but police were unable to find the car.
Feb. 23 at 6:49 p.m., a driver in front of a police cruiser on Route 15 pulled to the side of the road suddenly, and the cruiser pulled over to check on the other driver, who said they were lost but everything was otherwise OK.
Feb. 23 at 11:04 p.m., a Johnson woman told police her parents had locked her out of the house.
Feb. 23 at 3:33 p.m., police arrested Larry Joseph Thompson, 59, of Lowell, for driving after criminal license suspension, after pulling him over on Route 100 in Hyde Park.
Feb. 24 at 3:02 p.m., police arrested Tyler Foster, 25, address unknown, on an outstanding arrest warrant. Foster, who was arrested more than a dozen times last year, was jailed in St. Johnsbury for lack of $5,000 bail.
Feb. 24 at 3:39 p.m., a person complained about ATVs riding along Clay Hill Road in Johnson, a town that decided on Town Meeting Day to leave its ATV ordinance alone.
Feb. 24 at 4 p.m., neighbors on River Road West in Johnson are feuding so often that police just sum it up as “ongoing issues.”
Feb. 24 at 6:49 a.m., elsewhere in Johnson, neighbors were more … neighborly … as one helped pull another’s vehicle back off the side of Ben Ober Road after it had slid off.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.