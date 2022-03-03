Total reported incidents: 114
Arrests: 6
Traffic tickets: 2
Warnings: 22
Feb. 18 at 7:27 a.m., a vehicle off the side of Route 100C in Johnson was later towed away. No injuries were reported.
Feb. 18 at 9:56 a.m., a Hyde Park resident received a fake email from “PayPal” and worried their account had been hacked.
Feb. 18 at 12:25 p.m., a deputy helped with traffic control on Route 100C as a disabled state plow truck was removed from the roadway.
Feb. 18 at 12:26 p.m., John Hollberg, 37, of Wolcott was cited into court to for an alleged registry violation.
Feb. 18 at 1:42 p.m., a health care provider called with concerns about one of their patients living in Johnson.
Feb. 19 at 10:10 a.m., a vehicle off the side of Route 15 in Hyde Park was pulled back onto the road by a tow truck.
Feb. 19 at 12:32 p.m., deputies checked the Johnson home of a person with an active arrest warrant, but no one was home.
Feb. 19 at 1:45 p.m., a grandmother told deputies about problems she was having with her grandkid.
Feb. 19 at 11:59 p.m., deputies arrested Dominique Swanson, 19, of Cambridge for driving under the influence, after Swanson got his car stuck in a snowbank on Clay Hill in Johnson.
Feb. 20 at 6:03 p.m., deputies refereed a dispute among two Johnsonites.
Feb. 20 at 6:14 p.m., deputies attempted to locate a possible stolen vehicle being sought by Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.
Feb. 21 at 1:33 a.m., someone in Johnson called concerned about an online friend.
Feb. 21 at 2:21 p.m., after a man and woman got into an argument in Johnson, the man left for the night.
Feb. 21 at 3:24 p.m., an ATV was reported driving along Diggins Road in Hyde Park.
Feb. 21 at 5:28 p.m., deputies arrested Todd M. Farrand, 35, of Johnson, on an in-state warrant, and served him a temporary restraining order as well.
Feb. 21 at 7:23 p.m., deputies helped get a deer out of the middle of Route 100 in Eden, near the Boy Scout camp.
Feb. 22 at 6:02 p.m., deputies mediated a dispute between a landlord and a tenant in Hyde Park.
Feb. 22 at 9:18 p.m., no one was reported injured in a rear-end crash at the Route 15/Centerville Road intersection in Hyde Park.
Feb. 23 at 2:29 p.m., police investigated a possible lewd and lascivious crime in Johnson.
Feb. 23 at 5:28 p.m., a Johnson resident was taken into protective custody after a family dispute, then transported to the detox center at the St. Johnsbury correctional center.
Feb. 23 at 6:34 p.m., a deputy responded to a crash on Route 15 near Collins Hill Road in Johnson and, while there, handled a two-car collision, a stuck tractor trailer that couldn’t make the hill, helped push a car back onto the road that had slid off and gotten stuck in the mud, and gave one of the crashed car’s drivers a ride home.
Feb. 23 at 6:49 p.m., the driver of a car that rolled over off the side of Route 15 in Wolcott called police to let them know he was home, uninjured.
Feb. 24 at 12:45 p.m., deputies responded to the Hyde Park home of an elderly woman who had fallen and waited with her until EMS arrived to safely lift her.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
