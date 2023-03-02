Total reported incidents: 113
Arrests: 7
Traffic stops: 42
Traffic tickets: 6
Warnings: 29
Agency assists: 11
Directed patrols: 15
Fingerprint services: 248
Special overtime/transport calls: 11
Jeremy E. Lowcock, 48, of Waterbury, was arrested for domestic assault, violating an abuse prevention order, aggravated disorderly conduct ad committing a hate-motivated crime, stemming from a Feb. 7 incident in Wolcott and during the subsequent trip to jail.
Jennifer K. Brown, Johnson, of Johnson, was arrested for simple assault and cruelty to children, following a Feb. 16 incident in Johnson.
Feb. 17 at 5:09 p.m., doggie deputy Edo helped Morristown police sniff a vehicle for drugs.
Feb. 18 at 11:44 a.m., no one was injured after a two-car crash near the intersection of Route 15 and Maple Hill Road in Johnson.
Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m., deputies assisted with a mental health crisis in Hyde Park.
Feb. 19 at 4:33 p.m., police responded to a 911 call on Cooper Hill Road in Hyde Park only to discover it was just a kid playing with the phone.
Feb. 20 at 7:57 a.m., Rebecca Morin, 34, of Eden, was arrested for embezzlement, following an investigation into a reported theft at the Johnson Jolley.
Feb. 20 at 2:43 p.m., a Hyde Park resident said she discovered some fraud with her credit card. Police are investigating.
Feb. 20 at 3:26 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a suicidal person and helped get her transported to the hospital for evaluation.
Feb. 21 at 7:10 a.m., in a case of car-versus-deer on Route 100 in North Hyde Park, the car only sustained minor damage. No word on the deer.
Feb. 21 at 11:24 a.m., a Wolcott car owner reported having a license plate either stolen or go missing.
Feb. 21 at 5:51 p.m., Brian N. Dodds, 36, listed as homeless, was arrested on an active warrant and for violating conditions of release.
Feb. 21 at 9:32 p.m., a Johnson resident sought help dealing with a credit card dispute.
Feb. 22 at 12:58 p.m., deputies helped Vermont State Police look for a missing Hyde Park juvenile.
Feb. 22 at 1:47 p.m., someone left rubbish strewn in the middle of Route 15 in Wolcott, and a deputy had to clean up the mess.
Feb. 22 at 3:18 p.m., Alain J. Fradette, 62, of Hardwick, was arrested for driving while violating an interlock prohibition on his vehicle, following a traffic stop on Route 15 in Wolcott.
Feb. 22 at 4:16 p.m., Raymond Lamare, 51, of Hyde Park, was arrested for the same offense, following a traffic stop on Centerville Road in Hyde Park.
Feb. 22 at 4:50 p.m., a litterbug reportedly dumped trash on Hogback Road in Johnson.
Feb. 22 at 6:11 p.m., Curtis Grove, 66, of Hyde Park, was arrested for driving under the influence after crashing his car into a mailbox and road signs on Center Road in Hyde Park. No toxicology results were available as of press deadline.
Feb. 22 at 7:36 p.m., deputies are investigating the reported theft of a vehicle from Rocky Lane in Hyde Park.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
