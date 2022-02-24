Total reported incidents: 94
Arrests: 0
Tickets: 0
Warnings: 3
Feb. 11 at 1:02 a.m., the driver of a vehicle off the side of Route 15 in Johnson was fine, just waiting for a wrecker.
Feb. 11 at 2:52 a.m., another vehicle was towed from its place of rest, off the side of Route 100C in Johnson.
Feb. 11 at 5:14 a.m., no one was injured in a minor crash on Whitaker Road in Hyde Park.
Feb. 11 at 11:49 a.m., the crossing guard making sure Hyde Park Elementary School kids get onto school grounds safely was nearly hit by a car.
Feb. 11 at 2:10 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a suspicious car parked in a Wolcott driveway, but the car was gone on arrival.
Feb. 11 at 3:51 p.m., a person who had been issued a no-trespass order for the River Valley Store in Johnson was there, unwelcome as ever.
Feb. 11 at 7:01 p.m., there was something suspicious about a man in the restroom at Johnson’s Sterling Market, but he was gone when deputies checked on the report.
Feb. 11 at 8:48 p.m., a 19-year-old driver went off the side of the road near the Johnson Jolley. She wasn’t injured and the car wasn’t damaged.
Feb. 12 at 8:40 a.m., someone reported a large bag of trash in the middle of Route 100C in Johnson.
Feb. 12 at 10:33 a.m., someone allegedly egged a car parked at the Wolcott Store and shot the windshield with a BB gun.
Feb. 12 at 12:07 p.m., an extremely intoxicated man wielding a knife was eventually taken into custody and transported to Copley Hospital for detox and a mental health evaluation.
Feb. 12 at 4:52 p.m., someone in Johnson yelled at a family member and then went on their way.
Feb. 12 at 6:34 p.m., a disorderly Johnson person was told to appear in court for violating a no-trespass order.
Feb. 14 at 3:32 p.m., a car was abandoned on Jones Road in Hyde Park.
Feb. 15 at 12:06 p.m., deputies assisted with a Johnson resident being bullied online.
Feb. 16 at 9:45 a.m., a father was accused for not following a court order to return his child to its mother by a certain time.
Feb. 16 at 12:52 p.m., deputies investigated a possible theft from a shed on Railroad Street in Johnson.
Feb. 16 at 6:51 p.m., a Johnson woman suffering from a mental health crisis was given a lift by deputies to Copley for an examination.
Feb. 17 at 3:16 a.m., a tenant on River Road in Johnson told police responding to a noise complaint that he would turn down the music.
Feb. 17 at 7:45 a.m., a deputy provided blue lights and flares for a crash in Wolcott where the car flipped over. No one was injured.
Feb. 17 at 9:51 p.m., police investigated possible illegal drug activity on the Northern Vermont University campus in Johnson.
Feb. 17 at 1:43 p.m., a Johnson village resident found ammunition on his front porch but couldn’t determine where it came from.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.