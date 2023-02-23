Total reported incidents: 222
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 10
Warnings: 26
Agency assists: 19
Special overtime/transport calls: 18
Fingerprints: 154
Feb. 10 at 9:50 a.m., an elderly man in a wheelchair stuck on his Hyde Park driveway asked for help getting unstuck.
Feb. 10 at 11:16 a.m., a Laraway School student was allegedly impaired on school grounds.
Feb. 10 at 2:03 p.m., no one was injured in a two-car crash in the Sterling View mobile home park in Hyde Park.
Feb. 10 at 3:50 p.m., police are investigating a disagreement in Johnson village between a homeowner and a contractor.
Feb. 10 at 8:05 p.m., a deputy performed a foot patrol at Lamoille Union High School, where the Lancers were playing Harwood in hoops.
Feb. 11 at 7:13 a.m., a car rolled over on the tortuous Hogback Road, but no one was injured. Deputies are investigating.
Feb. 11 at 11:22 a.m., a Johnson resident had his hand sucked into his tractor’s snow blower attachment, requiring medical attention.
Feb. 11 at 3:09 p.m., a vehicle left the scene after striking a mailbox in Route 15 in Johnson.
Feb. 11 at 3:34 p.m., deputies responded to a mental health incident in Johnson village.
Feb. 11 at 8:01 p.m., deputies mediated a property dispute on Park Street in Johnson.
Feb. 11 at 9:36 p.m., deputies escorted some equines back into their enclosure after they were spotted trotting about in Hyde Park’s Centerville neighborhood.
Feb. 11 at 9:36 p.m., a noise complaint in Johnson went quiet before deputies arrived.
Feb. 12 at 2:17 p.m., a snowmobiler was reported driving along the side of Center Road and on someone’s property in Hyde Park. The matter was resolved peaceably.
Feb. 12 at 4:55 p.m., Sierra Marie Fuentes, 30, of Bristol, Conn., was arrested on an active in-state warrant, following a traffic stop in Hyde Park village.
Feb. 12 at 8:42 p.m., someone was having a mental health crisis in Wolcott.
Feb. 12 at 9:20 p.m., the sheriff’s department conducted a series of sex offender registry compliance checks at various locations in Wolcott and Hyde Park, reporting no violations.
Feb. 13 at 4:11 p.m., K9 officer Edo lent his nose — the teeth probably helped, too — as deputies executed a search warrant on a vehicle at the sheriff’s department.
Feb. 14 at 2:48 a.m., a deer died after getting hit by a car on Foote Brook Road in Johnson.
Feb. 14 at 9 a.m., a car stuck in Route 100/15 roundabout in Hyde Park got itself out of the loop without police help.
Feb. 14 at 4:02 p.m., a deputy was summoned to transport a drunken person who was arrested by Berlin police after allegedly assaulting a staffer at Central Vermont Medical Center.
Feb. 14 at 10:50 p.m., an unwelcome convenience store-goer was issued a no-trespass order from the Johnson Maplefields.
Feb. 15 at 1:28 a.m., a man loitering outside the Lanpher Memorial Library in the wee hours was asked to move along.
Feb. 15 at 8:04 a.m., deputies were asked to check on the well-being of an elderly Wolcott man, and after responding to his home, got him safe transport to Copley Hospital for medical attention.
Feb. 15 at 1:30 p.m., a Wolcott resident reported a theft from their East Elmore Road home.
Feb. 15 at 1:44 p.m., someone ditched a vehicle on the side of Wilson Road in Johnson.
Feb. 15 at 1:58 p.m., a deputy played cabbie for a Wolcott resident who needed transportation to send some mail and pay taxes.
Feb. 15 at 3:22 p.m., Bridget Combs, 25, of Richford, was arrested for driving after criminal license suspension, following a traffic stop in Johnson village.
Feb. 15 at 4:30 p.m., police checked on the well-being of an elderly Johnson resident and didn’t report anything amiss.
Feb. 15 at 9:58 p.m., a similar welfare check, this time on a Johnson juvenile, also ended up uneventful.
Feb. 16 at 5:06 a.m., a dispute broke out on Route 15 in Johnson, stemming from a reported case of road rage.
Feb. 16 at 12:34 p.m., a deputy played some ice basketball with the Johnson Elementary School kids during recess.
Feb. 16 at 12:50 p.m., deputies mediated a family dispute in Hyde Park.
Feb. 16 at 3:56 p.m., Jennifer Brown, 54, of Johnson, was arrested for child cruelty and simple assault, after deputies responded to a suspicious event near Wilson Road.
Feb. 16 at 9:36 p.m., someone in the Katy Win mobile home park in Johnson reported a suspicious vehicle parked at the storage area. It was just the storage unit’s owner, spending some time there.
Feb. 16 at 9:19 p.m., deputies aided in a mental health crisis in Johnson.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
