Total reported incidents, traffic stops: 90
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets, 1; warnings, 5
Dec. 13 at 7:39 a.m., dogs on Whitcomb Island Road in Johnson were barking all night, a neighbor told police.
Dec. 13 at 3:40 p.m., the Lamoille Union High School resource officer caught a teenager with a tobacco product.
Dec. 13 at 9:21 p.m., police checked in on a person who was posting depressing song lyrics on Facebook, raising the concern of friends.
Dec. 13 at 10:05 p.m., police pulled over a car with a missing headlight on Route 15 in Johnson and arrested the driver, Matthew J. Gillespie, 28, of Waterville, on suspicion of driving after criminal license suspension.
Dec. 14 at 5:45 p.m., one-car crash in front of the Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene on Route 15 in Johnson. The driver, Pamela Locke, 54, of Hardwick, was not injured, but she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, second offense, after she registered a 0.176 percent blood-alcohol level in a roadside sobriety test.
Dec. 15 at 6:25 a.m., a resident of a mobile home off Route 15 in Johnson told police she kept hearing someone bang on the side of her home, and when she banged back from the inside, the banging from the outside continued in answer. Police found that loose siding was whacking the home in heavy wind gusts.
Dec. 15 at 9:32 a.m., police are investigating a gas-and-dash at the Maplefields in Johnson.
Dec. 16 at 11:55 a.m., a woman said she saw a young male masturbating in public in downtown Hyde Park. She didn’t see the offending body part, but saw the associated movements, she told police.
Dec. 16 at 3:08 p.m., in Wolcott, a West Hill Road resident said mail was stolen from the box. A small green Ford hatchback had been spotted pulling up to the box and leaving.
Dec. 17 at 11:56 a.m., a Johnson woman said somebody punctured two of her car tires.
Dec. 17 at 12:29 p.m., police are investigating a woman’s threat to blow up the Nazarene Church in Johnson.
Dec. 17 at 5:45 p.m., deputies assisted Morristown police with traffic control after a series of crashes on Route 100 between the airport and village limits.
Dec. 17 at 6:06 p.m., a Wolcott woman said she loaned her car to a person who won’t return it. Police think it might be a civil case, but are investigating nonetheless.
Dec. 18 at 11:44 a.m., not only does a Johnson resident living off Route 15 think someone stole packages from their property, but the suspect may be a threat to someone the property owner knows.
Dec. 18 at 2:30 p.m., a Johnson woman asked police to store messages from her boyfriend in case they break up. Police suggested she back up the messages to an external storage source.
Dec. 19 at 9:27 a.m., police stood by while a Stowe landlord changed the locks at an apartment after evicting the previous tenant.
Dec. 19 at 1:29 p.m., police received a complaint about tires in the middle of the road near Jones Road in Hyde Park, and the person who left them there said he’d get them cleaned up.
Dec. 19 at 7:22 p.m., a person from the River Valley Store told police a car was parked in front of the store’s loading dock. The owner said he’d come and move it, but then got angry with the store because someone called police, thus earning himself a no-trespassing order.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.