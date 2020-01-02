Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department statistics Dec. 20-26
Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 97
Civil tickets, 1; traffic tickets, 1
Dec. 20 at 7:55 a.m., two of the drivers in a three-car crash on Route 100 a mile north of Hyde Park village were taken to the hospital. Police say the car that caused the crash did not stop in time and ran into the back of another car stopped by a construction flagger, which was pushed into a third car. The driver of the first car, Andrew Audet, 75, of Morrisville was not injured, but the other drivers, Amber Bowen, 20, of Hyde Park and Julie Moulton, 49, of Eden, were taken to Copley Hospital with head/neck pain.
Dec. 20 at 10:06 a.m., a woman claimed her ex-boyfriend posted nude photos of her on an escort website. The case was referred to Newport police, since that’s where the suspect is from.
Dec. 20 at 11:28 a.m., police had a warrant to search a car in Wolcott for drugs, but none were found.
Dec. 20 at 3:10 p.m., minor two-car crash at the entrance to Lamoille Union High School; no injuries.
Dec. 20 at 7:01 p.m., the sheriff’s department will dedicate more patrol time to Old Mill Park in Johnson after multiple reports of possible drug-related rendezvouses there.
Dec. 20 at 9:40 p.m., in a call that likely wouldn’t have been made just a few years ago, a Hyde Park man told police he had just smoked some pot and didn’t feel safe. His girlfriend told police she’d keep an eye on him until the bad trip passed.
Dec. 20 at 9:54 p.m., a Hyde Park village resident thought he was being slandered on social media.
Dec. 20 at 11:01 p.m., a man wanted a police chaperone as he went to get some personal items from his ex-girlfriend’s house. Police declined, and suggested that the man reschedule for a time other than 11 o’clock on a Friday night.
Dec. 20 at 11:43 p.m., a woman who was no longer allowed at the Hyde Park emergency shelter after four violations of the shelter’s rules became irate in the sheriff’s department entrance room and seemed to injure her back, so police found her a bed at Copley Hospital.
Dec. 21 at 8 a.m., a car apparently took out a road sign on Whitcomb Island Road in Johnson, but was long gone before anyone could get a description.
Dec. 21 at 11:10 a.m., a man appeared to have overdosed on drugs in a trailer in Hyde Park’s Sterling View neighborhood, and did not respond until after four hits of naloxone were administered.
Dec. 21 at 12:23 p.m., police were called to shoot a deer hit by a car on Clay Hill in Johnson, but the animal ran away as police arrived.
Dec. 21 at 12:58 p.m., police are investigating a possible violation of a temporary restraining order near Collins Hill in Johnson.
Dec. 22 at 10:20 a.m., a Hyde Park Elementary School fourth-grader made threats against someone, including finger-gun gestures and drawing a picture of the person being run over by a train. But after a meeting, the boy seemed to be back on the right track.
Dec. 22 at 2:34 p.m., a Johnson man who accidentally texted a photo of his penis to his son called police to report himself. Police declined to take action.
Dec. 22 at 3:03 p.m., a 22-year-old Johnson woman said her mother wouldn’t let her leave the house.
Dec. 23 at 9:58 a.m., police are investigating a possible case of fraud on Garfield Road in Hyde Park, where someone paid $1,300 for work that was never done.
Dec. 23 at 2:10 p.m., no one was hurt in a single-car crash on Route 15 near Johnson Farm and Garden, but the car had to be towed.
Dec. 24 at 9:22 p.m., police are investigating whether a Johnson woman violated her court-ordered curfew.
Dec. 25 at 12:49 p.m., a man told police his car had crashed the night before, but he didn’t report it because he hurt himself.
Dec. 25 at 12:58 p.m., police are investigating whether a driver left without paying for $25 in gas at the Johnson Maplefields.
Dec. 25 at 3:57 p.m., police responded to a Hyde Park Home, where 77-year-old Robert English died of health-related causes.
Dec. 25 at 6:09 p.m., one person bit another at a home on Route 100C in Johnson.
Dec. 26 at 9:32 a.m., police and firefighters helped quell the flames that had engulfed a Subaru on Town Hill Road in Wolcott. The driver told police it caught fire while he was driving.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.