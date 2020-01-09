Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 108
Arrests: 6
Civil tickets, 1; traffic tickets, 1, warnings, 8
Dec. 27 at 9:36 a.m., a spat between an ex-couple in Johnson was deemed noncriminal.
Dec. 27 at 9:05 p.m., a resident of Collins Hill Road in Johnson reported a thumping sound that was shaking the whole house. The source was a subwoofer in the basement.
Dec. 27 at 10:21 p.m., police pulled over a car on Route 15 in Johnson near the Nadeau gravel pit, after seeing the car run a stop sign. Police discovered that an arrest warrant had been issued for passenger Devron Anderson, 32, of Barre Town. He was taken into custody and held at the jail in St. Johnsbury.
Dec. 28 at 1:12 a.m., police pulled over a GMC Sierra pickup truck on Route 15 in Wolcott after seeing the truck had a taillight out and after running the license plates and finding there were no records attached to them. Police arrested the driver, Charles Edward Bishop, 57, of Stowe, on suspicion of driving under the influence. Police say Bishop was convicted of DUI No. 4 in 1986 and his license was suspended for life. Bishop registered a 0.08 percent blood-alcohol concentration about an hour later in a breath test at the sheriff’s department.
Dec. 28 at 12:17 p.m., a Johnson resident was duped by a scammer into depositing a bogus $3,500 check into his bank account and buying $1,500 in Amazon gift cards that were sent back to the scammer. Later, the $3,500 check bounced, leaving the victim $1,500 in the red.
Dec. 28 at 12:29 p.m., in Johnson, a person suspected drug involvement in an argument between a former couple about their kid, but police determined everything was on the up and up.
Dec. 28 at 1:05 p.m., the River Valley Store in Johnson asked for, and was granted, a no-trespass order against an unwanted visitor.
Dec. 28 at 5:29 p.m., a deputy was asked to assist Vermont State Police in Eden after the barracks lost cellular contact with the trooper, but the deputy was called off as cell contact was re-established.
Dec. 28 at 7:56 p.m., people were seen walking on the iced-over Lamoille River off Railroad Street in Johnson. Luckily, no one fell through.
Dec. 28 at 11:42 p.m., a pickup truck sat idling with its headlights on near a home on Ober Hill Road in Johnson, and the residents there thought that was suspicious.
Dec. 29 at 3:03 p.m., police arrested a transient woman, Victoria Sherman, 28, in Johnson on a warrant issued in Lamoille County.
Dec. 29 at 3:48 p.m., a Diamond Plate truck toolbox was reported stolen from its owner on Whitcomb Island Road in Johnson. The owner said the thief probably would have needed a pickup truck to take it. Police are investigating.
Dec. 29 at 7:10 p.m., a Johnson woman told police her ex-husband was treating her poorly — nothing threatening or physical, but being mean, nonetheless. Police advised she let him cool off.
Dec. 29 at 10:55 p.m., police accused Matthew Austin-Bradley, 30, of Johnson, of driving after criminal license suspension at the Maplefields in Johnson.
Dec. 30 at 5:44 a.m., checking on a reported suspicious car parked at the Johnson Skate Park, police found a couple of guys playing with a remote-controlled car. Nothing wrong with that.
Dec. 30 at 10:17 a.m., an ongoing feud among neighbors in the Centerville area of Hyde Park escalated to a smashed mailbox, alleged the mailbox owner.
Dec. 30 at 2:18 p.m., police again pulled over the GMC truck owned Charles Edward Bishop, 57, of Stowe, this time on Route 15 in Johnson. Bishop was the passenger this time, but police suspected him of drinking, which is a violation of his court-ordered conditions of release. He was cited to appear in court to answer the charge.
Dec. 30 at 6:10 p.m., police checked on an elderly Johnson village couple, because their kids hadn’t heard from them for a week, which was unlike them. The parents assured police they’d call their kids.
Dec. 31 at 9:29 a.m., a Wolcott resident who suspects someone stole his snow scoop followed some footprints for a while, before giving up the trail.
Dec. 31 at 9:08 p.m., a car reported stuck in the icy, snowy roundabout at Routes 15 and 100 in Hyde Park had gotten free by the time police arrived.
Jan. 1 at 3:45 a.m., the Hyde Park highway department reported a parked vehicle was blocking plow trucks, so police had the vehicle towed.
Jan. 1 at 10:15 a.m., after noting a pickup truck in the Johnson Maplefields parking lot had been idling for three hours, police checked, and found the driver sleeping. He told police he’d been plowing snow all night and had pulled into the lot to catch a quick nap. Police nonetheless asked him to provide a breath sample to make sure he was sober, and the sample came back all zeroes.
Jan. 1 at 2:12 p.m., police cited Dwight E. Lipsey, 32, of Barre into court after he came to the sheriff’s department to fill out some paperwork, and dispatchers reported Lipsey was under criminal license suspension, and had driven himself to the department.
Jan. 1 at 3:19 p.m., police checked in on a Wolcott woman who had been sending out Facebook messages that concerned her friends or family.
Jan. 2 at 8:46 a.m., someone called police on a Hyde Park child who was throwing snowballs.
Jan. 2 at 8:49 a.m., minor crash in the Hyde Park roundabout; no injuries.
Jan. 2 at 11:15 a.m., a vehicle was reported damaged after being towed away from a property on French Hill in Johnson.
Jan. 2 at 9:48 p.m., a guest at the Hyde Park homeless shelter was suspected of having drugs, but a search didn’t turn up anything.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.