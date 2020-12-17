Total reported incidents: 94
Arrests: 4
Traffic tickets, 5; warnings, 4
Dec. 4 at 8:38 a.m., a Hyde Park man sought deputies’ assistance having his girlfriend removed from his home.
Dec. 4 at 10:08 a.m., a man told police he received a scam phone call and reported it to the attorney general’s office. He also suspects someone broke into his home while he was there, but didn’t see anyone.
Dec. 4 at 1:15 p.m., police arrested Richard Spitzer, 26, of Hyde Park, on an active warrant.
Dec. 4 at 5 p.m., a young boy in Johnson screamed in terror after his grandmother left him in the apartment alone briefly while she went downstairs to let her son into the building.
Dec. 4 at 7:33 p.m., a Hyde Park woman asked for help finding her teenaged foster child who left the house.
Dec. 5 at 9:50 a.m., police properly disposed of a hypodermic needle found discarded on Hyde Park’s East Main Street.
Dec. 5 at 4:32 p.m., police arrested Emanuel Lee Dunn, 34, of Georgia, for suspected burglary on Railroad Street in Johnson.
Dec. 5 at 6:09 p.m., a driver called police to say a red vehicle was tailgating her as she drove along Route 15 toward Johnson from Hyde Park.
Dec. 6 at 1:32 a.m., dispatch called back a number that had dialed 911, but the person who answered was not forthcoming in answering the dispatcher’s questions.
Dec. 6 at 1:22 p.m., a Wolcott resident’s email was hacked, followed by her Facebook and Amazon accounts, and someone bought a $10 book from Amazon, according to the woman’s granddaughter, who said she is contacting any banks tied to that account.
Dec. 6 at 5:37 p.m., no one was injured when a car slid into a guardrail on North Wolcott Road.
Dec. 7 at 10:11 a.m., someone called to say that, 15 minutes earlier, a white Ford pickup truck had driven straight through the Hyde Park Route 15/100 roundabout.
Dec. 7 at 11:18 a.m., police received an anonymous tip that a Johnson store owner wasn’t wearing a mask.
Dec. 8 at 12:36 a.m., a Johnson woman told police someone had been walking around the outside of her apartment, trying to open a window. Police saw fresh footprints in the snow leading up to the front window and around the house to the back window. The tenant said she did not know who belonged to the footprints.
Dec. 8 at 1:45 a.m., in Johnson, siblings having a shouting match apologized for the racket after police responded to a noise complaint on Railroad Street.
Dec. 8 at 3:48 a.m., deputies and Northern EMS responded to that same Railroad Street address for a reported overdose. A bystander had administered a dose of Narcan to the person before the police and ambulance got there, and the person who had OD’d fled the scene.
Dec. 8 at 12:48 p.m., on Jones Road in Hyde Park, police arrested Justin Lynch, 39, of Eden, on suspicion Lynch had defrauded someone out of home improvement services.
Dec. 8 at 1:14 p.m., police arrested Jessica Goodwin, 39, of Johnson, for retail theft after she allegedly stole nearly $100 worth of liquor from Johnson’s Sterling Market.
Dec. 9 at 8:35 a.m., deputies referred a man involved in a custody dispute to family court.
Dec. 9 at 9:15 a.m., police agreed that a woman who kept receiving unwanted phone messages ought to change her number.
Dec. 9 at 9:13 p.m., a trucker stopped on the side of Route 12 in Elmore told police he was putting chains on his tires to attempt driving up a steep driveway.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
