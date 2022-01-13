Total reported incidents: 79
Arrests: 3
Tickets: 2
Warnings: 9
Dec. 31 at 1:49 a.m., Hardwick police asked for backup, but canceled the call while deputies were on the way.
Dec. 31 at 10:38 p.m., deputies asked a Johnson village tenant to turn down the loud music after someone complained, and the tenant complied.
Dec. 31 at 11:30 p.m., two people got into an argument on Centerville Road in Hyde Park and, after police talked to both sides, one of them agreed to leave and stay elsewhere for the night.
Dec. 31 at 11:37 p.m., to ring out the old year, police responded to a familiar place, the Johnson Jolley, where a man had been seen pacing oddly back and forth, but who had paced off before deputies arrived.
Jan. 1 at 12:07 a.m., just a bit into the new year, some people were reported inside Johnson’s Sterling Market. They were people cleaning the floors.
Jan. 1 at 2:36 a.m., a drunk female walking around Johnson village was released into the care of a friend after police had EMS check on her.
Jan. 2 at 2:18 p.m., a Johnson village resident said someone was trespassing at their home.
Jan. 3 at 10:06 a.m., police mediated a child custody dispute in Johnson.
Jan. 3 at 7:15 p.m., a Johnson village tenant said a neighbor chased them down their hallway, yelling.
Jan. 4 at 12:52 a.m., a Johnson resident told police they were being harassed.
Jan. 4 at 6:53 p.m., a person went into a business, knowing that there were court orders not to be near one of the employees and wanted deputies to make an arrest, which they declined to do.
Jan. 4 at 7:15 p.m., after deputies responded to a family fight in Johnson, both sides agreed to take a break for the night.
Jan. 4 at 7:51 p.m., a Wolcott resident called about their car being repossessed, but deputies said that was a matter for lawyers, not cops.
Jan. 5 at 1:19 p.m., the school resource officer took a report from a student about issues involving sexual misconduct may be happening at their home. Police are investigating.
Jan. 5 at 1:38 p.m., after pulling a driver over for driving without a valid license on Route 100C in Johnson, police found drugs in the car and arrested the person, Anthony Hussey, 67, of Greensboro, for narcotics possession.
Jan. 5 at 2:06 p.m., a Wolcott resident told deputies someone had been stealing his stuff, but he didn’t fill out a statement, so there wasn’t much else to do.
Jan. 5 at 4:11 p.m., a drunk man who walked into the cemetery on Lamoille View Drive in Johnson was given a ride home.
Jan. 6 at 12:37 a.m., deputies were assisted by Morristown police in diffusing a mental health crisis that had potential for violence, in the Cleveland Corners area of Hyde Park.
Jan. 6 at 5:14 p.m., deputies responded back to the same house to hear a family dispute about missing gold coins.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
