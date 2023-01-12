Total reported incidents: 181
Arrests: 6
Traffic stops: 40
Traffic tickets: 2
Warnings: 32
Fingerprints: 63
Special overtime calls: 11
Matthew DB Judkins, 27, of Wolcott, was arrested for retail theft after an investigation into a Dec. 29 shoplifting report at the Wolcott Store.
Dec. 30 at 8:37 a.m., a deputy patrolling Wolcott village stopped seven vehicles during his time in the town.
Dec. 30 at 9:14 a.m., a Johnson resident asked for assistance dealing with a possible romance-related fraud.
Dec. 30 at 1:32 p.m., a Johnson Jolley employee reported a retail theft, which the sheriff’s department is investigating.
Dec. 30 at 1:41 p.m., the average speed of vehicles traveling on Wolcott Road during a deputy’s radar-watch there was 7 mph above the speed limit.
Dec. 30 at 4:26 p.m., a deputy helped a motorist stranded on Elmore Pond Road.
Dec. 30 at 4:44 p.m., a resident of St. John’s Street in Johnson reported a trespasser.
Dec. 31 at 2:27 p.m., police dealt with an intoxicated man in Wolcott.
Dec. 31 at 3:48 p.m., a Johnson resident on Route 100C filed a noise complaint.
Dec. 31 at 8:50 p.m., Shasta McLean, 35, of Eden, and Edward Harkaly, 36, of Eden, were arrested for violating conditions of release after police pulled them over on Lower Main Street in Johnson.
Dec. 31 at 11:54 p.m., the same duo of McLean and Harkaly was arrested again for violating conditions of release, this time following a traffic stop elsewhere on Route 15.
Jan. 1 at 2:03 a.m., no one was injured in a car crash on Route 15 in Wolcott, but the driver, Scott D. Franks, 41, of Plainfield, was arrested for driving under the influence. Toxicology information was not available as of press deadline.
Jan. 1 at 6:50 a.m., deputies responded to a dispute on Cooper Hill Road in Hyde Park.
Jan. 1 at 7:28 a.m., Northern EMS requested assistance during a medical call in the Katy Win mobile home park in Johnson.
Jan. 1 at 10:43 a.m., a Johnson landlord shared her concerns about a previous unsanitary tenant who had recently moved out.
Jan. 1 at 11:08 a.m., a Hyde Park resident reported a threatening Facebook post.
Jan. 1 at 9:57 p.m., some shady looking folks were seen out and about on Main Street in Hyde Park.
Jan. 2 at 2:29 p.m., a Johnson resident reported receiving threatening texts.
Jan. 2 at 7:02 p.m., Vermont State Police asked canine officer Edo for help sniffing a car in Morrisville for drugs.
Jan. 3 at 11:52 a.m., deputies mediated a landlord/tenant dispute in Johnson, seizing some prescription pills during the subsequent investigation.
Jan. 3 at 11:17 p.m., a car was pulled over on Route 15 in Johnson and Edo was summoned to sniff for drugs. The driver, Amanda Fuller, 44, of Wolcott, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs as well as possession of cocaine and possession of other narcotics.
Jan. 4 at 7:51 a.m., Elizabeth Duffner, 53, of Stowe, was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash, following a traffic stop in Hyde Park.
Jan. 4 at 12:11 p.m., no one was injured when a car rolled over after crashing on Gulf Road in Wolcott.
Jan. 4 at 1:31 p.m., an abandoned bicycle was found near Saint Teresa’s Cemetery in Hyde Park village.
Jan. 5 at 11:26 a.m., a resident of Town Hill Road in Wolcott said someone loosened the lug nuts on their car wheels.
Jan. 5 at 12:25 p.m., a North Hyde Park resident reported being blackmailed over Facebook.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
