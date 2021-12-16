Total reported incidents: 110
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 1
Warnings: 8
Fingerprint services: 17
Special overtime/transports: 21
Dec. 3 at 6:46 a.m., a Hyde Park resident reported two tires had been stolen from her home on McKinstry Hill but called back a few days later to report they showed back up.
Dec. 3 at 9:27 a.m., deputies investigated allegations that a cat in North Hyde Park had been abandoned and was in distress.
Dec. 3 at 11:53 a.m., a Hyde Park man said he was assaulted by an employee for a company he had just berated but didn’t fill out a statement as he indicated he would, so police closed out the case.
Dec. 3 at 8:17 p.m., deputies removed most of the debris that was strewn over Route 15 in Johnson.
Dec. 4 at 3:30 a.m., staff at the Johnson Jolley said someone had broken into the store in the early morning hours of Dec. 2 and made off with various items.
Dec. 4 at 11:21 a.m., police mediated a domestic situation in the Katy Win trailer park in Johnson, but no one opted to press charges.
Dec. 4 at 4:47 p.m., deputies checked on the well-being of a Johnson woman at the behest of a friend or relative and found her to be OK. She told police she’d call the concerned person when she got a working phone.
Dec. 5 at 9:55 a.m., a Johnson woman said one family member was sending threatening messages to another one. The alleged threatener said he was just blowing off steam, but deputies were asked to serve him a temporary restraining order anyway. However, police were unable to locate him at home.
Dec. 5 at 2:07 p.m., police served a temporary restraining order on a Wolcott resident.
Dec. 5 at 7:16 p.m., an argument was reported on Gould Hill in Johnson, but when deputies arrived, the people at the address said everything was fine and no one had been arguing.
Dec. 5 at 7:53 p.m., a Wolcott resident was having issues with an ex-boyfriend.
Dec. 6 at 12:35 p.m., as a public service, a deputy explained to Hyde Park resident how to register their vehicle.
Dec. 6 at 2:35 p.m., deputies helped state troopers deal with a fight in Jeffersonville.
Dec. 6 at 7:13 p.m., in Johnson, a landlord said a tenant had moved out of a Railroad Street apartment and took a few alarms with them.
Dec. 6 at 7:49 p.m., a deputy set down some emergency flares on Centerville Road to mark a tree down in the roadway and contact the road crew to get rid of the tree.
Dec. 6 at 8:14 p.m., elsewhere in Hyde Park, that same deputy set flares out on Barnes Road for another tree that had fallen in the road, and told the road crew about that, too.
Dec. 7 at 1:28 a.m., continuing his saga of keeping the roads clear of obstruction, the same deputy removed a trampoline from the middle of Rocky Road in Johnson, and then bounced back across the county, for some early morning radar patrol in Elmore.
Dec. 7 at 5:22 a.m., an alarm was tripped at a North Hyde Park home when the wind that had blown all that stuff into roads blew the house door open.
Dec. 7 at 6:46 a.m., police received a report that two vehicles had hit a deer on Route 100 in Hyde Park, but the deer was gone on arrival.
Dec. 7 at 12:52 p.m., deputies assisted Hyde Park Elementary by checking in on a family and didn’t report anything amiss.
Dec. 7 at 2:23 p.m., Copley Hospital asked police to check on the well-being of a Johnson resident.
Dec. 8 at 5:26 a.m., after pulling over a car for allegedly going 82 in a 50-mph zone on Route 15 in Hyde Park, near the Eden Street intersection, deputies issued a criminal citation for excessive speed to the driver, Michelle Thompson, 33, of Eden.
Dec. 8 at 12:05 p.m., after a traffic stop on Park Street in Johnson, police issued a citation for driving after criminal license suspension to Anissa Geno, 49, no address listed.
Dec. 8 at 9:04 p.m., deputies euthanized a deer that had been hit by a car on Route 15 in Johnson.
Dec. 9 at 1:55 a.m., an alarm sounded at the Union Bank in Johnson. Deputies checked the perimeter, and everything appeared secure.
Dec. 9 at 7:20 a.m., following a second reported break-in at the Jolley earlier that morning, deputies and police from other agencies conducted a search warrant at a home on Park Street and arrested four people on various charges.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
