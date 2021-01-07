Total reported incidents: 85
Traffic tickets: 2
Warnings: 6
Dec. 25 at 12:48 a.m., a Johnson woman burned herself after lighting a cigarette while wearing an oxygen mask.
Dec. 25 at 11:36 a.m., three catalytic converters were reportedly stolen from vehicles on West Hill Road in Wolcott.
Dec. 25 at 12:03 p.m., no one was injured in a two-car crash at the corner of Routes 100 and 100C in North Hyde Park.
Dec. 26 at 12:14 p.m., a 5,000-gallon holding tank and nearby maple sugaring lines were shot up on Ben Ober Road in Johnson.
Dec. 26 at 11:40 p.m., police helped resolved a family dispute in North Hyde Park.
Dec. 27 at 10:14 a.m., a dispute over people moving out of a Hyde Park home was resolved without police involvement.
Dec. 27 at 3:33 p.m., a deputy on patrol in Elmore received a report of a black pickup truck all over the road in Johnson, but the distance was too far to necessitate the deputy driving that way.
Dec. 27 at 3:35 p.m., that deputy stopped to assist a person changing a flat tire on Route 12, but the driver was just finishing up the job and was all set.
Dec. 27 at 10:50 p.m., what was initially reported as a crash on Route 15 in Wolcott was just some vehicles with mechanical issues pulled over so their owners could attempt to fix what was wrong.
Dec. 28 at 12:06 p.m., a Johnson man said his daughter called him to complain about her boyfriend’s harassing behavior, and the dad was worried for her.
Dec. 28 at 1:15 p.m., the driver of a truck who police say was going too fast for the conditions along North Wolcott Road said he hadn’t swapped out his summer tires yet, after police responded to the area where he hit a guardrail. He wasn’t injured, but his truck had to be towed.
Dec. 28 at 6:20 p.m., police beefed up patrols of Town Hill Road in Wolcott.
Dec. 28 at 7 p.m., a woman complained of injuries after crashing into a utility pole near the intersection of Town Hill and Cross roads in Wolcott.
Dec. 28 at 3 a.m., the owner of a car that was violating Hyde Park’s village parking ban moved the car before a tow truck could do it instead.
Dec. 29 at 5:45 a.m., deputies assisted Morristown police with a domestic disturbance at a trailer park near the airport.
Dec. 29 at 9:15 a.m., police spoke with a Wolcott business owner who had received a complaint about non-compliance with COVID-19 rules.
Dec. 29 at 9:43 a.m., a Hyde Park man said someone knocked down his and his neighbor’s mailboxes, and had done so the previous week, too. He was unsure if it was a plow truck that did it.
Dec. 29 at 3:15 p.m., a Hyde Park woman said the cable company left stuff on her property and wouldn’t remove it. Police said that’s a civil issue to take up with the company.
Dec. 30 at 12:38 a.m., after helping out Morristown police with a traffic stop on Stagecoach Road that resulted in criminal citations against the driver, police gave the unlicensed driver and his unlicensed passenger a ride back to the passenger’s mom’s house in Johnson.
Dec. 31 at 7:50 a.m., police stepped up patrols on Center Road in Hyde Park, but didn’t pull anyone over.
Dec. 31 at 7:03 p.m., deputies assisted a Johnson resident who came to the sheriff’s department to report some threatening messages they’d been receiving.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
