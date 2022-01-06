Arrests: 0
Tickets: 4
Warnings: 3
Dec. 24 at 8:49 a.m., a Hyde Park ex-couple were fighting over a cellphone, and deputies were asked to mediate the argument.
Dec. 24 at 5:34 p.m., a man was standing outside Johnson’s Sterling Market, swearing at people and making them feel uncomfortable, a caller said.
Dec. 25 at 1:05 p.m., a Johnson man, most likely headed to the naughty list, allegedly threatened to trash his parents’ house because they wouldn’t give him money.
Dec. 26 at 6:34 p.m., deputies responded to a car-versus-deer crash on Route 100 in Hyde Park. The driver was uninjured, but the deer had to be euthanized.
Dec. 26 at 7:15 p.m., an out-of-stater told police they thought a family member was threatening suicide. Police talked with everyone involved and found everything was fine.
Dec. 26 at 9:31 p.m., deputies assisted Morristown police with a crash on Jersey Heights where the occupants had reportedly fled the scene.
Dec. 27 at 12:13 a.m., deputies began investigating a trespassing complaint on the Northern Vermont University campus.
Dec. 27 at 1:57 a.m., a Johnson resident reported being harassed by neighbors. Police are investigating.
Dec. 28 at 2:45 p.m., a broken-down vehicle near the intersection of Route 100C and Whitcomb Island Road in Johnson was towed away from the scene.
Dec. 28 at 4:22 p.m., a Wolcott resident called about a domestic disturbance earlier that morning.
Dec. 29 at 5:08 p.m., a Johnson village resident called in a noise complaint and was advised to call back after 10 p.m. if it was still loud.
Dec. 30 at 8:45 a.m., deputies are investigating a reported theft from Sterling Market.
Dec. 30 at 11:28 a.m., a noise disturbance at a different home in Johnson village was deemed a civil matter, not a criminal one.
Dec. 30 at 12:38 p.m., deputies mediated an argument at a home on St. John’s Street in Johnson.
Dec. 30 at 4:12 p.m., a Hyde Park resident said his dog was bitten by another dog.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
