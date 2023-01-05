Total reported incidents: 70
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 2
Warnings: 4
Dec. 23 at 9:53 a.m., a tree fell on a power line on Center Road in Hyde Park, and a deputy removed trees from the middle of nearby Centerville Road, both results of Winter Storm Elliott’s blustery arrival.
Dec. 23 at 11:30 a.m., someone reported losing a wedding ring in either Johnson or Cambridge.
Dec. 23 at 1:23 p.m., a downed tree was blocking Brook Road in Hyde Park.
Dec. 23 at 3:15 p.m., a Wolcott resident wanted a person’s harassing behavior documented.
Dec. 23 at 8:02 p.m., deputies gave a person stranded in Hyde Park village during Elliott’s ensuing snowstorm a ride home.
Dec. 23 at 10:42 p.m., deputies helped Lamoille Community House remove two people from the shelter.
Dec. 24 at 6:42 p.m., deputies responded to an issue on Park Street in Johnson, noting that the name of the street does not give one free reign to park on another person’s lawn without their permission.
Dec. 25 at 9:41 a.m., an abandoned car was found off the road on East Hill Road in Wolcott.
Dec. 25 at 11:14 p.m., a car hit a deer on Route 15 in Johnson.
Dec. 26 at 12:18 p.m., a man who was talking to himself while walking along Battle Row Road in Hyde Park seemed suspicious to whomever reported it.
Dec. 26 at 4:37 p.m., a landowner near the Hyde Park/Johnson town lines got into it with some snowmobilers.
Dec. 27 at 11:06 a.m., deputies refereed a landlord/tenant dispute in Hyde Park.
Dec. 27 at 12:56 p.m., no one was injured in a fender bender in Johnson’s Sterling Market parking lot.
Dec. 28 at 7:41 a.m., a deputy posted a cruiser on the Willow Crossing portion of Route 15 in Johnson, and drivers kept at or under the speed limit.
Dec. 28 at 8:06 a.m., a deputy gave a person a ride home after they couldn’t get the person’s car extricated from a snowbank on Railroad Street in Johnson.
Dec. 28 at 9:10 p.m., a deer hit by a car on Battle Row took its chances with the coyotes and ran off into a field.
Dec. 29 at 9:47 a.m., no one was injured in a vehicle collision in the Hyde Park post office parking lot.
Dec. 29 at 9:56 a.m., Matthew Judkins, 29, of Hyde Park, was cited for retail theft after allegedly shoplifting from the Wolcott Store.
Dec. 29 at 11:32 a.m., a deputy lent a hand to a driver whose car broke down on Route 15 in Wolcott.
Dec. 29 at 7:31 p.m., Nina Munroe, 41, no address listed, was arrested on an active warrant, after a deputy pulled over the car she was in, near the Johnson Jolley.
Dec. 29 at 7:54 p.m., Edo the police dog was deployed to sniff that car for drugs.
Dec. 29 at 9:53 p.m., the keen-nosed deputy was next sent to Cambridge to sniff a crashed vehicle for narcotics.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
