Total reported incidents: 89
Traffic warnings: 4
Dec. 18 at 9:57 a.m., a box truck stopped on the hill on Route 15 east of Johnson village was backing up traffic until police were able to help get it started and into a driveway.
Dec. 18 at 10:04 a.m., police called mental health services for a Johnson woman who said she was being abused.
Dec. 18 at 11:29 p.m., a Hyde Park woman wanted to leave a bad relationship and was inclined to tell police about it, saying things hadn’t become physically abusive, but she wanted out.
Dec. 18 at 2:26 p.m., a Johnson woman said she was subject to harassment by another woman, both on Facebook over the past months and on a recent walk through town, where someone yelled a mean name at her from a moving car.
Dec. 19 at 12:12 a.m., a woman called police to say she had just rolled her vehicle on North Wolcott Road, but wasn’t injured.
Dec. 19 at 10:39 a.m., no one was injured in a two-car crash caused by icy roads at the intersection of Center and Cleveland Corners roads, and the drivers exchanged insurance information.
Dec. 19 at 1:02 p.m., police investigated a burglary but didn’t have further information available.
Dec. 19 at 5:16 p.m., a car hit a deer on Battle Row Road in Hyde Park.
Dec. 19 at 7:45 p.m., another car hit another deer on Route 100C in Johnson.
Dec. 19 at 9:12 p.m., oh deer, another animal was struck. This encounter occurred on Trombley Hill Road in Hyde Park and broke the car’s headlight and damaged a tire.
Dec. 19 at 10:39 p.m., a Hyde Park woman said her neighbors were having a fire and drinking and being rude and disruptive to her and her family.
Dec. 20 at 4:27 a.m., a deputy didn’t smell anything out of sorts at a Johnson home, despite repeated calls from that address about strange odors.
Dec. 20 at 8:05 p.m., another deer was hit, this time on Route 100C in Johnson. Upon arrival, a deputy saw the deer lying in the field, but as he approached the animal, it got up and ran away.
Dec. 21 at 5:42 a.m., the Johnson Highway Department reported a black Jeep Cherokee off the side of Clay Hill Road in Johnson. The vehicle was registered to an owner whose was license was under civil suspension, which might explain why he wasn’t at the scene.
Dec. 21 at 9:10 a.m., a Johnson man spotted boot prints on his property, including up on his deck. He wanted it documented in case he notices something missing or the visitor returns.
Dec. 22 at 3:30 a.m., a Johnson woman called police numerous times over a period of days reporting strange occurrences, such as someone attempting to poison her protein bars and someone stealing her Shop Vac hose, and her house being full of toxins.
Dec. 22 at 10:20 a.m., a vehicle hit a guardrail on North Wolcott Road. The vehicle was only slightly damaged and the guardrail wasn’t at all.
Dec. 22 at 7:27 p.m., a Hyde Park woman said her ex was violating court orders by calling her, but she didn’t have the right documentation to bring her allegations to court, so the case was closed.
Dec. 22 at 8:17 p.m., dispatch asked a deputy to check on Vermont State Police in Eden because their dispatcher couldn’t reach the trooper. As the deputy left the parking lot, though, the state police called back to say they were able to get through.
Dec. 23 at 2:51 p.m., a Hyde Park resident said someone had torn up the field in Ten Bends by blowing doughnuts.
Dec. 23 at 7:57 p.m., a Hyde Park man said a person with a reputation for being a thief was parked in a field on his property and asked police to step up patrols in the area.
Dec. 23 at 11:54 a.m., police talked with a woman who an anonymous caller reported had left her child in the car for 20 minutes, with the dog, while she went shopping in Johnson.
Dec. 23 at 3:30 p.m., police assisted a man whose wife has a mental health disorder and was threatening to harm herself.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
