Total reported incidents: 91
A juvenile was arrested last week for disorderly conduct by phone or electronic communications, stemming from an Oct. 14 investigation at Lamoille Union High School.
Dec. 17 at 7:30 a.m., the school resource officer assisted staff and students at Lamoille Union during a tense time due to fake TikTok threats urging kids to threaten school violence.
Dec. 17 at 8:04 a.m., a woman said on two previous days she saw a man walking past the Hyde Park Elementary School holding what looked like a rifle or a shotgun. She thought it worth reporting considering the TikTok scare.
Dec. 17 at 6:32 p.m., deputies investigated a fight that two males in Johnson had been in some time prior.
Dec. 17 at 7:03 p.m., after responding to a car crash on West Highland Drive in Johnson, deputies arrested the driver, William E. Daniels, 48, of Johnson, for driving under the influence.
Dec. 17 at 11:05 p.m., deputies cleaned up after a car-versus-deer collision on Route 100C in Johnson.
Dec. 17 at 11:14 p.m., a couple on St. John’s Street in Johnson agreed to quiet down for the night after someone called to report their argument.
Dec. 18 at 8:06 a.m., a landlord asked for a police escort in checking on a home to make sure some squatters had vacated the premises, which they had.
Dec. 18 at 2:04 p.m., deputies assisted Morristown police with a mental health/domestic issue.
Dec. 20 at 1:07 a.m., an 85-pound doe had to be removed from the middle of Route 15.
Dec. 21 at 4:21 p.m., a St. John’s Street resident said someone was texting her pornographic images and sending her and a family member long, threatening texts.
Dec. 21 at 3:54 p.m., a deputy removed an exhaust system some vehicle had coughed up from the middle of Main Street in Johnson and placed it on the snowbank.
Dec. 22 at 1:20 p.m., a deputy served a court order on someone in Johnson.
Dec. 23 at 9:41 a.m., deputies assisted the Department for Children and Families in the interview of a child.
Dec. 23 at 10:42 a.m., after pulling over a car on Plot Road in Johnson, police arrested Aaron J. Lambert, 43, of Johnson, for cocaine possession. Police say Lambert was in possession of more than 2.5 grams of the drug.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
