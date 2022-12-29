Total reported incidents: 95
Arrests: 5
Traffic tickets: 3
Warnings: 10
Dec. 16 at 8:21 a.m., deputies helped someone experiencing a mental health crisis in Johnson.
Dec. 16 at 9:58 a.m., deputies assisted a driver whose car had slid off the side of Plot Road in Johnson.
Dec. 16 at 10:42 a.m., another car off the side of the road in Johnson needed help getting back onto Route 15.
Dec. 16 at 11:24 a.m., a car crashed and rolled over in the Willow Crossing portion of Route 15 in Johnson. None of the three car’s occupants was injured.
Dec. 16 at 2:25 p.m., road rage and bad weather combined for a crash near the intersection of Route 15 and North Wolcott Road. No one was injured.
Dec. 16 at 7:37 p.m., Dan L. Mason, 59, of Hyde Park, was arrested for heroin possession, following a traffic stop on Main Street in Hyde Park village.
Dec. 16 at 8:06 p.m., a person was dealing with a mental health issue at Johnson’s Sterling Market.
Dec. 17 at 9:24 a.m., a tree branch fell in the middle of Route 15 Johnson, but a deputy removed it.
Dec. 17 at 12:16 p.m., Kim Kahana, 60, of Johnson, was arrested for driving under the influence. Kahana registered a blood alcohol concentration of 0.143 percent.
Dec. 17 at 7:10 p.m., Mark Couture, 61, of Hyde Park, was arrested for domestic assault, simple assault and cruelty to a child, following an incident on Silver Ridge Road in Hyde Park.
Dec. 17 at 10:58 p.m., someone filed a noise complaint after hearing gunshots on Elmore Pond Road in Wolcott.
Dec. 18 at 12:41 a.m., a drunken or high person was taken to Copley Hospital to detox.
Dec. 18 at 11:30 a.m., drug activity was reported on Park Street in Johnson.
Dec. 18 at 12:43 p.m., deputies provided traffic control while a tow truck removed a vehicle that went off the side of East Elmore Road in Wolcott.
Dec. 19 at 12:19 a.m., a Johnson resident reported receiving threats.
Dec. 19 at 5:42 p.m., a piece of heavy machinery was partially blocking a portion of Route 15 in Johnson, until the company that owns the equipment was summoned to move it.
Dec. 19 at 6:10 p.m., police had a vehicle removed that had been parked on Route 15 in Johnson, causing a traffic hazard, but could not locate the owner.
Dec. 20 at 10:17 a.m., a deputy attempted to mediate an ongoing property dispute in Hyde Park.
Dec. 20 at 10:18 p.m., a plow truck was reportedly driving erratically in Wolcott.
Dec. 21 at 5:59 a.m., a propane company worker was allegedly threatened in Wolcott.
Dec. 21 at 2:21 p.m., a flat tire led to a crash on Route 15, but no one was hurt.
Dec. 22 at 3:35 a.m., deputies assisted the Hyde Park road crew in letting village residents know they needed to move their cars ahead of the coming storm.
Dec. 22 at 10:22 a.m., someone reported an attempted scam involving an imposter pretending to be with Consolidated Communications.
Dec. 22 at 10:32 a.m., a Johnson resident was informed that their concerns about a neighbor were civil, not criminal, and was encouraged to address it with their landlord.
Dec. 22 at 1:21 p.m., a truck was shedding rubbish from the back as it drove along Route 15 in Johnson.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.