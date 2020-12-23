Total reported incidents: 93
Arrests: 3
Traffic tickets: 5
Warnings: 2
Dec. 11 at 5:40 a.m., a car, driving slowly, hit a deer on Route 15 near the Morristown/Wolcott town line. The car was not damaged, and the deer ran off with the rest of its herd.
Dec. 11 at 2:52 p.m., after a minor car crash in the parking lot of Johnson’s Sterling Market turned into a row, police arrested Robert Sanville, 68, of Johnson, for disorderly conduct.
Dec. 11 at 3:12 p.m., someone spray painted graffiti on the old ambulance garage on Railroad Street in Johnson, not the first time this year.
Dec. 11 at 12:51 p.m., deputies provided blue lights while waiting for a tow truck to remove a broken-down vehicle from Prospect Hill road in Johnson.
Dec. 11 at 3:43 p.m., no one was seriously injured in a two-car crash in Johnson near the intersection of Route 100C and Ober Hill Road.
Dec. 12 at 9:01 a.m., a Johnson resident was upset that one of their tenants wasn’t paying rent.
Dec. 12 at 6:29 p.m., a Johnson resident said he called mental health services for a family member, and wanted to keep police in the loop.
Dec. 12 at 9:23 p.m., police pulled over a car doing 50 in a 30-mph zone on Clay Hill in Johnson. After questioning the driver, William Cole, 34, of Johnson, police cited him into court on suspicion he was driving after criminal license suspension and violating conditions of release.
Dec. 13 at 9:05 a.m., someone in Johnson was suffering mental health issues.
Dec. 13 at 4:24 p.m., a woman told police her former boyfriend was parked next to her car, and wanted assistance in remedying the situation.
Dec. 14 at 1:50 a.m., a call from Johnson’s Katy Win trailer park was all about that bass, but police didn’t hear any such sounds while taking a spin through the park.
Dec. 14 at 7 a.m., a Johnson woman said her ex, who is on parole and not supposed to know where she lives, has been showing up in her parking lot. Police suggested she apply for a temporary restraining or no-trespass order.
Dec. 14 at 7:55 a.m., a Wolcott person whose property alarm was going off didn’t have the correct shutoff code, but eventually figured it out.
Dec. 14 at 8:35 a.m., a Hyde Park man said his snowmobile was stolen sometime over the weekend. It is a black 2016 Polaris.
Dec. 14 at 8:39 a.m., a Hyde Park woman was concerned about a friend who recently had her kids taken by the Department for Children and Families and posted a troubling video on Facebook.
Dec. 14 at 1:27 p.m., a witness reported seeing a gray Subaru Impreza with Vermont plates all over the road and passing cars along Route 15.
Dec. 14 at 3:48 p.m., a Hyde Park resident cleaning out a rental unit he owns on Route 15 found drugs and told police. He collected three bags of heroin from the property.
Dec. 14 at 4:19 p.m., a Johnson woman who sounded very intoxicated told police her ex-boyfriend was talking dirty to her. Police suggested she block the number and not take his calls. She agreed.
Dec. 14 at 6:10 p.m., a Johnson woman said her neighbors are blocking her into her parking spot or taking it when she leaves, and one of them pulled right up to her vehicle, bumper to bumper.
Dec. 15 at 3:32 p.m., a Hyde Park woman reported seeing someone on her couch when she woke up from a nap, but called back later to apologize and retract that observation. She then asked a deputy to check on a package delivery for her because she doesn’t do stairs very well.
Dec. 15 at 11:20 p.m., a man was reportedly intoxicated and refusing to leave a Wolcott home. Police arrived and arrested the man, Travis Ward, 23, of Morrisville, on an active arrest warrant issued by Caledonia County.
Dec. 17 at 7:15 a.m., during the first real snowy commute of the year, a tractor trailer truck got stuck in the S turns on Route 15 above Johnson village, but was gone by the time police arrived.
Dec. 17 at 10:50 a.m., someone complained a Johnson business was not following COVID-19 protocols.
Dec. 17 at 2:22 p.m., a Johnson resident said she suspects the $8 million prize a caller was guaranteeing if she provided her bank information was a scam, but only after she gave the caller said information.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.