Morrisville, VT (05661)

Today

Cloudy with occasional showers for the afternoon. High 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.