Total reported incidents: 96
Arrests: 3
Traffic tickets: 1
Warnings: 7
Dec. 10 at 7:38 a.m., Hyde Park town staff reported a vehicle with no license plates had been in the parking lot for several days.
Dec. 10 at 7:41 a.m., a truck and a car collided on Main Street in Johnson. No one was injured but the truck left the scene.
Dec. 10 at 11:02 a.m., a Hyde Park resident reported finding no-trespass signs on her property, a similar complaint to one police fielded earlier. Deputies contacted the company listed on the sign and were told the company had gotten confused about property lines.
Dec. 10 at 7:26 p.m., a Johnson resident was concerned someone was tracking their vehicle.
Dec. 10 at 6:45 p.m., deputies made an appearance at the basketball between rivals Lamoille Union and Peoples Academy.
Dec. 11 at 2:40 p.m., police assisted a person who was attempting to harm themselves.
Dec. 11 at 4:47 p.m., a deputy assisted a father attempting to locate his ill daughter.
Dec. 11 at 8:36 p.m., high winds were causing trees along Hoag Road in Johnson to whack against a power line, sending off sparks. It wasn’t deemed an immediate fire hazard, and the electric company was summoned.
Dec. 11 at 10:36 p.m., a Johnson resident said a tree fell on his parked vehicle on Route 100C.
Dec. 11 at 10:41 p.m., deputies investigated claims that a person was being harassed by their soon-to-be-ex spouse.
Dec. 12 at 7:57 a.m., police mediated a dispute among neighbors on Railroad Street in Johnson, where a fence had reportedly blown down and hit a neighbor’s car.
Dec. 12 at 6:28 p.m., after responding to reports of an assault in Wolcott, police arrested Shawn Baker, 38, of Wolcott for first degree aggravated domestic assault. Baker was jailed for lack of $1,500 bail.
Dec. 13 at 1:07 a.m., police responded to a call about suspicious activity at a home on Route 15 in Johnson and arrested a person there, Hunter K. Patten, 22, of Greensboro, for misdemeanor heroin possession.
Dec. 13 at 10:18 a.m., a woman tearfully told police she was fine, despite having an argument with her boyfriend.
Dec. 13 at 6:53 p.m., after stopping a car for allegedly going 65 in a 35-mph zone on Route 100 in Hyde Park, deputies arrested the driver, Shannon Wrabel, 34, of North Troy, for excessive speeding.
Dec. 13 at 10:45 p.m., mental health professionals were asked to assist with a case of harassment of a woman by her ex-boyfriend.
Dec. 14 at 10:46 a.m., deputies checked on the well-being of a person whose sister was concerned and asked him to call his sibling.
Dec. 14 at 3:39 p.m., the Department for Children and Families was asked to investigate whether a person was in violation of an order to stay away from a child.
Dec. 14 at 6:33 p.m., a Johnson resident said his cryptocurrency wallet had been hacked and he lost a large sum of money.
Dec. 14 at 6:39 p.m., deputies dropped off an intoxicated man at his mother’s home.
Dec. 14 at 8:53 p.m., deputies dealt with a family argument in Wolcott.
Dec. 15 at 2:27 p.m., the Lamoille Union school resource officer located five juveniles on school grounds who may have been vaping.
Dec. 15 at 3:44 p.m., in Hyde Park, deputies helped an injured dog out of the middle of Cricket Hill Road and back to its house.
Dec. 16 at 10:04 p.m., a single-car crash on Route 100C in Johnson resulted in minor injuries.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
