Total reported incidents: 82
Arrests: 5
Traffic stops: 15
Fingerprints: 8
Special overtime calls: 11
A juvenile was arrested for simple assault, following an investigation into a Nov. 23 incident in North Hyde Park.
Rabin Haiju, 33, of Johnson, was arrested for domestic assault, after police responded to a Dec. 9 incident on Dukes Road in Johnson.
Dec. 10 at 12:51 p.m., a deputy mediated a dispute between a property owner and a hunter near Gihon Bend Road in Johnson.
Dec. 10 at 3:27 p.m., someone complained about a person driving along Route 15 in Hyde Park while talking on her phone, impeding traffic all the while.
Dec. 10 at 8:58 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic dispute on West Highland Drive in Johnson.
Dec. 10 at 11:44 p.m., a deer that was critically injured after being hit by a car on Route 15 in Hyde Park was put out of its misery by a deputy.
Dec. 11 at 1:59 a.m., Cole Miller, 25, of Essex, was arrested for excessive speed after police clocked him going 93 in a 50 along the Willow Crossing portion of Route 15 in Johnson.
Dec. 11 at 9:59 a.m., a deputy aided a Hyde Parker during a familial dispute.
Dec. 11 at 3:03 p.m., no one was injured in a single vehicle crash on Main Street in Johnson.
Dec. 11 at 4:31 p.m., Trevor Beaudoin, 42, of Johnson, was arrested for petit larceny, after an investigation on Plot Road.
Dec. 11 at 8 p.m., a Johnson couple’s argument that had reached fortissimo levels had begun its diminuendo by the time deputies arrived to assist.
Dec. 12 at 9:27 a.m., someone reported a suspicious person had been walking around during the early morning hours on College Hill in Johnson.
Dec. 12 at 9:59 a.m., deputies investigated a possible case of fraud in Johnson.
Dec. 12 at 1:20 p.m., Charles Bagley, 25, of Hardwick, was arrested for retail theft after he allegedly drove away from the River Valley Store in Johnson without paying for the gas he allegedly pumped.
Dec. 13 at 7:51 a.m., a deputy lent a hand to a driver whose car had broken down in Johnson.
Dec. 13 at 11:58 a.m., a suspicious person was reported pulling on car door handles in Johnson village.
Dec. 13 at 1:20 p.m., a small bag containing an unidentified white powdery substance was found on the ground in Johnson.
Dec. 13 at 1:36 p.m., a deputy accompanied a landlord who locked a person out of a Morrisville apartment.
Dec. 13 at 2:47 p.m., a Lamoille Union Middle School student allegedly was stashing a green leafy substance, presumably not salad from the cafeteria.
Dec. 14 at 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to a family dispute in Hyde Park.
Dec. 14 at 8:22 p.m., the sheriff’s department recovered a loaded rifle after a traffic stop in Johnson. The case was passed on to Vermont Fish and Wildlife.
Dec. 15 at 6:24 a.m., a deputy removed a large metal container from the middle of Route 15 in Hyde Park, near Cricket Hill.
Dec. 15 at 10:04 a.m., deputies sought a long-term solution to a long-running neighbor dispute on Whitaker Road.
Dec. 15 at 1:04 p.m., a person was reportedly having a mental health crisis at Johnson’s Sterling Market.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.