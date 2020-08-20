Total reported incidents: 133
Arrests: 5
Tickets, 9; warnings, 12
Aug. 8 at 7:28 a.m., after responding to a suspicious occurrence on Simmons Road in Wolcott, police accused Caleb Messier, 25, of Stannard, of driving under the influence, first offense.
Aug. 8 at 8:38 a.m., police accused Joshua Wheelock, 31, of Johnson, with domestic assault, after responding to a row on Ober Hill Road in Johnson.
Aug. 8 at 2:16 p.m., someone was throwing trash out of a car on Center Road in Hyde Park. Police were stymied in finding the car because whoever was driving it appeared to have swapped license plates with a different vehicle.
Aug. 8 at 8:39 p.m., dueling fireworks in North Hyde Park, with reports of some being lit near Ferry Street and others near Route 100C.
Aug. 8 at 10 p.m., wedding reception revelers at an Airbnb rental property in Wolcott were being too loud for neighbors. One of the renters told police that was the last song of the night, and things would quiet down after.
Aug. 8 at 11:23 p.m., a red Subaru Forester parked at the intersection of Morey Hill and Baldwin Brook roads in Wolcott was towed away after police determined the license plates didn’t match the model.
Aug. 9 at 1:48 a.m., a woman called dispatch from Johnson, asking for a ride home from Railroad Street. Dispatch told her the sheriff’s department is not a taxi service. The woman called a second time, but promptly hung up.
Aug. 9 at 2:46 a.m., police checked the Johnson Skatepark for the source of alleged drum banging that had been going on for two hours. The deputy hung out for 10 minutes, and didn’t hear anything that sounded like drums.
Aug. 9 at 4:48 p.m., in Hyde Park, a Garfield Road resident called police after an argument about whether people were on his land against his wishes turned heated.
Aug. 9 at 9:05 p.m., on Railroad Street, police took Jenaya Peets, 32, of Johnson, into custody on an outstanding warrant. She was taken to jail in South Burlington for lack of bail. Police say Peets’s friend, Melissa George, 31, also of Johnson, tried to interfere with deputies trying to escort Peets into the sheriff’s department, so George was cited for disorderly conduct.
Aug. 10 at midnight, two men were being loud on Railroad Street, but weren’t yelling at each other they told police, who’d responded to a call of a domestic disturbance.
Aug. 10 at 5:28 a.m., after a woman called saying she’d hit a branch hanging out onto the road on Route 15 in Johnson, near Quarry Road — one of several complaints — police removed the branches.
Aug. 10 at 9:47 a.m., a woman told police that the Johnson Maplefields was refusing to let her back into the store, even though she said she was charged for something she didn’t buy.
Aug. 10 at 3:23 p.m., a maroon Jeep, perhaps with a bogus license plate, nearly ran someone off the side of Center Road in Hyde Park, the caller said.
Aug. 10 at 8:33 p.m., a Railroad Street resident said a neighbor was on his roof, but when police arrived, the roof was empty of people.
Aug. 10 at 9:23 p.m., a Johnson resident said she could hear people talking outside her sister’s trailer, located two trailers up from her. Police say there were people outside an adjacent trailer, but it was their own property.
Aug. 10 at 9:43 p.m., a Johnson resident said someone stole some tools from his Wilson Road home.
Aug. 11 at 6:53 a.m., a silver sedan with a pink flamingo — presumably plastic — on the roof rack was seen speeding along Garfield Road in Hyde Park.
Aug. 11 at 7:40 a.m., a Johnson resident said someone was camping on his property, located right off the rail trail, despite his land being posted as no trespassing.
Aug. 11 at 11:47 p.m., a fight between two women on St. John’s Street in Johnson was only verbal, said one of the women, who left without further fighting.
Aug. 12 at 7:07 a.m., a caller told police that the people taking vegetables from the Johnson community garden shouldn’t be taking the food.
Aug. 12 at 8:44 a.m., a man sitting behind the wheel of a car parked on Railroad Street was seen drinking from a bottle encased in a paper bag.
Aug. 12 at 9:28 a.m., Bryant Wescom, 49, of Hardwick, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant. He later posted $1,000 bail and was released.
Aug. 12 at 5:53 p.m., a Johnson woman said she sold a puppy to another woman who was supposed to make monthly payments, but the customer had failed on that front and still had the puppy.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
