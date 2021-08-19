Total reported incidents: 109
Arrests: 3
Tickets: 1
Aug. 6 at 3:04 p.m., someone on Plot Road in Johnson complained about ATVs being driven on that road.
Aug. 7 at 7:34 p.m., a Hyde Park resident said a family member unfamiliar with the area left after a drunken argument, and no one could find him. Police searched several back roads and the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail in Hyde Park and Johnson to no avail. At 4 a.m. the next morning, dispatch reported the missing man was found safe at his Burlington home.
Aug. 7 at 10:45 p.m., police responded to a Hyde Park home that was the reported site of a fight between a few people, one of whom was reportedly very drunk on vodka. Police took her to detox until she calmed down and a family member picked her up and took her home.
Aug. 8 at 1:17 p.m., someone turned in a walkie talkie found on the Prospect Rock hiking trail in Johnson. The radio has a particular name on the screen when it is switched on.
Aug. 8 at 5:44 p.m., police arrested Glenn Perkins, 62, of Johnson, for simple assault and unlawful trespass after responding to an incident on Railroad Street.
Aug. 8 at 5:58 p.m., someone reported a large gathering at a home on East Hill Road in Johnson, where cars were lined up on one side of the road, leaving only one lane for traffic to pass by.
Aug. 9 at 9:42 a.m., deputies arrested Kelly Gibbs, 41, of Morrisville, on an in-state arrest warrant.
Aug. 11 at 8:19 a.m., police cited Shaune Miller, 42, of Stowe, for driving after criminal license suspension.
Aug. 11 at 7:24 p.m., a 911 call placed from a Hyde Park home that was dropped mid-call drew a deputy to the home, but there was no one there.
Aug. 11 at 7:28 p.m., three suspicious males were seen recreating near a Wolcott Pond camp that wasn’t theirs. They told deputies they were kayaking and stopped there to seek shelter.
Aug. 11 at 8:23 p.m., a Johnson man said his daughter was being harassed by her ex and was concerned for her safety. Police provided a phone number for the man to seek a restraining order.
Aug. 11 at 8:32 p.m., a Hyde Park resident said a man drove by while she was walking with her service dog and yelled at her.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
