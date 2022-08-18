Total reported incidents: 104
Arrests: 8
Traffic tickets: 2
Warnings: 12
Adam Laraway, 39, of Morrisville, was arrested for theft of services, following an investigation into a July 4 incident in Wolcott.
Aug. 5 at 10:39 a.m., a vehicle veered off Route 15 in Wolcott and onto the Lamoille Valley Rail. No one was injured in the crash onto what is a still-unfinished stretch of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.
Aug. 5 at 3:55 p.m., deputies responded to a mental health crisis in Hyde Park.
Aug. 5 at 7:55 p.m., Brandon Emmons, 27, of Hyde Park, was arrested for unlawful restraint, and Nicole C. Russell, 50, also of Hyde Park, was arrested for interfering with access to emergency services, following a dispute in Hyde Park.
Aug. 5 at 11:05 p.m., someone called 911 and hung up, but police responded anyway to find a domestic disturbance where someone suffered minor injuries.
Aug. 6 at 1:31 p.m., police received notice of someone sending explicit photographs to a minor.
Aug. 6 at 9:57 p.m., someone reported fireworks being set off on Silver Ridge Road in Hyde Park.
Aug. 7 at 1:26 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle was reportedly being driven on Railroad Street in Johnson, drawing a complaint.
Aug. 7 at 3:30 p.m., deputies arrested Erica Gates, 21, of Eden, for driving under the influence after she crashed her vehicle on Elmore Pond Road in Wolcott.
Aug. 8 at 12:26 p.m., a juvenile left the Laraway School and walked down the road into Johnson village before getting picked up by deputy and brought back to school.
Aug. 8 at 2:51 p.m., deputies served a stalking order on a man in Hyde Park.
Aug. 8 at 3:28 p.m., the owner of an equipment trailer left in the middle of Whitcomb Island Road in Johnson moved the trailer shortly after a deputy arrived.
Aug. 8 at 3:35 p.m., a deputy attempted to serve a temporary restraining order in Johnson.
Aug. 8 at 10:29 p.m., a Johnson resident reported their car tires repeatedly went flat.
Aug. 8 at 5:21 p.m., deputies located Alicia Marie Grant, 36, of Johnson, who was wanted by the law, at Maplefields, arresting Grant for cocaine and heroin possession.
Aug. 8 at 6:46 p.m., following a traffic stop on Route 100, deputies cited Brianna Hill, 25, of Hyde Park, for excessive speed.
Aug. 9 at 3:29 a.m., a deputy managed to rescue a skunk from asphyxiation by removing a yogurt cup from the skunk’s head, all while avoiding getting sprayed by the stinker.
Aug. 9 at 3:27 pm., a Hyde Park resident reported his vehicle being damaged by gravel from a roadside mower on Route 15.
Aug. 9 at 8:29 p.m., deputies helped the Department for Children and families take a pair of children into custody.
Aug. 9 at 8:45 p.m., deputies arrested Mark Ferron, 34, of Swanton, for first degree aggravated domestic assault and cruelty to a child, after responding to an incident on Lower Main Street in Johnson.
Aug. 10 at 1:58 a.m., a deputy mediated an issue among neighbors in Johnson village regarding a too-bright light.
Aug. 10 at 10:03 a.m., a Hyde Park resident reported a motorcycle going “well over” 100 mph by his house.
Aug. 10 at 12:22 p.m., residents on West Hill in Wolcott said someone in a black pickup truck dumped a sofa down a bank on their property.
Aug. 10 at 12:49 p.m., a woman who had been reported as unresponsive in Johnson’s Katy Win mobile home park was upright and talking when deputies arrived.
Aug. 10 at 7:01 pm., a Hyde Park resident said he was concerned a person wasn’t going to pay him back for damage done to his property.
Aug. 10 at 6:32 p.m., someone called to report a 14-year-old was driving through Hyde Park, but deputies could not locate the vehicle.
Aug. 10 at 7:37 p.m., someone reported a male yelling at a kid while playing hoops on College Hill in Johnson.
Aug. 11 at 10:57 a.m., a vehicle parked at a home on French Hill in Johnson slipped out of gear and rolled out of the driveway.
Aug. 11 at 2:41 p.m., a person was reported walking along, wielding a shotgun, on Ferry Street in North Hyde Park.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
