Total reported incidents: 103
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 4
Warnings: 17
Motor vehicle complaints: 6
Agency assists: 8
Directed patrols: 8
Fingerprint services: 18
Special overtime/transport calls: 11
Alarms: 2
Aug. 4 at 7:02 a.m., there was nothing particularly alarming about the alarm that sounded at Community Bank in Johnson.
Aug. 4 at 7:01 p.m., a deputy mediated a domestic disturbance in Johnson.
Aug. 4 at 7:26 p.m., a deputy played cowboy for a pair of bovine buddies found in the middle of Route 100 in North Hyde Park.
Aug. 4 at 11:29 p.m., a car clipped a deer on Route 15 in Johnson, but lightly enough so neither vehicle nor animal were damaged.
Aug. 5 at 2:49 p.m., in Johnson, a Mine Road resident complained about litterers.
Aug. 6 at 9:36 a.m., a deputy dealt with a domestic dispute in Hyde Park.
Aug. 6 at 8:54 p.m., someone complained about all-terrain vehicles on North Hyde Park Road.
Aug. 7 at 7:51 a.m., a goat got loose on Route 15 in Hyde Park and fled from the deputy trying to herd it, ultimately hopping back into its pen.
Aug. 7 at 11:05 a.m., Shawn Hickock, 35, of Morrisville, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and driving after criminal license suspension, following a traffic stop on Route 15 in Johnson.
Aug. 7 at 1:31 p.m., deputies assisted Morristown in an attempt — ultimately unsuccessful — to locate a person who fled on foot from Copley Hospital.
Aug. 7 at 2:54 p.m., no one was injured in a two-car crash on Route 15 near Fitch Hill in Hyde Park, and a deputy assisted in the paperwork exchange.
Aug. 8 at 8:12 a.m., no one was injured in a two-car crash in the rotary at Routes 100 and 15 in Hyde Park.
Aug. 8 at 10:54 a.m., someone was tossing trash alongside Mines Road in Johnson.
Aug. 8 at 3:15 p.m., a Johnson resident said his home on Route 15 was burglarized. Police are investigating.
Aug. 8 at 7:29 p.m., a deputy refereed an argument between some folks on Depot Street in Hyde Park.
Aug. 9 at 3:17 p.m., someone reported having items stolen from a storage unit in Johnson.
Aug. 10 at 11:23 a.m., in what was a busy week for loose domesticated creatures, some cows and horses were wandering along Route 100C in Johnson, until the owner got them wrangled up.
Aug. 10 at 1:31 p.m., a kid was spotted walking in the middle of Route 15 at the S-turns just east of Johnson village.
Aug. 10 at 1:57 p.m., a person just couldn’t wait to open their beer, cracking a cold one in the parking lot of River Valley Store before driving away.
Aug. 10 at 4:39 p.m., a domestic dispute in Hyde Park was resolved when the parties were separated and one of them was brought to another person’s home.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
