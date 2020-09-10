Total reported incidents: 132
Arrests: 1
Tickets, 13; warnings, 5
Aug. 28 at 7:24 p.m., police responded to a juvenile issue on the Johnson Elementary School playground.
Aug. 28 at 11:26 p.m., a deputy sniffed out Gihon Lane in Johnson, where there had been a complaint about someone burning trash, but didn’t smell any smoke or see any burn barrels.
Aug. 29 at 7:45 a.m., a Hyde Park woman was nervous about bear dogs and their owner near her home.
Aug. 29 at 12:04 p.m., no one was hurt in a two-car crash at the corner of Route 15 and Gulf Road in Wolcott, but the driver who allegedly missed a stop sign was ticketed for doing so.
Aug. 30 at 5:06 a.m., nothing was amiss at a Garfield home where the alarm was seemingly tripped by the wind blowing open a door.
Aug. 30 at 10:55 a.m., a deputy assisted a Johnson resident who was having a mental health crisis.
Aug. 30 at 4:25 p.m., a Hyde Park man told police someone had vandalized his political sign.
Aug. 30 at 5:54 p.m., assisted Vermont State Police in Eden, where a side-by-side ATV had rolled over. One of the men in the vehicle, Luke Gleason, 25, of Eden, later died from his injuries. The driver, James Abare, Jr., 26, of Johnson, faces criminal charges.
Aug. 31 at 8:09 a.m., an elderly couple was reportedly arguing in the laundromat on Railroad Street in Johnson.
Aug. 31 at 12:56 p.m., someone allegedly smashed a window out of a home being built on a new road called Friendly Lane.
Sept. 1 at 7:06 a.m., police directed traffic at the Hyde Park Route 15/100 roundabout until a broke-down tractor trailer could be removed.
Sept. 1 at 7:42 a.m., a Johnson village property owner said someone spray painted graffiti over an “All Lives Matter” sign on his property and took a “blue line” American flag from the building. Police noted the vandalism, as well as a sign that read “Welcome to Portland.” The case is under investigation.
Sept. 1 at 2:08 p.m., police are investigating a possible sexual assault involving a juvenile. No further details.
Sept. 1 at 6:08 p.m., an ATV driver was said to be blowing doughnuts and driving too fast on McKinstry Hill and Cooper Hill roads in Hyde Park.
Sept. 2 at 1:24 p.m., a Johnson resident complained about ATVs tearing up Ober Hill Road the previous Saturday and, more recently, the intersection of Grow and Waterman roads.
Sept. 2 at 2:39 p.m., a detective saw a man get into a car with license plates assigned to another and speed away from Morristown toward Hardwick. Police chose not to keep pace with the man, Joseph R. Wright, 21, of Craftsbury, but instead talked with numerous witnesses who said they’d been forced off the road by Wright, some of whom later tipped the detective off that Wright could likely be found back in Morristown with a buddy in a lifted Dodge Ram with “mudder tires.” The truck, and Wright, were found in the Morrisville Plaza parking lot, and he was arrested for felony-level eluding police, grossly negligent operation, excessive speed, driving after criminal license suspension, and violation of conditions.
Sept. 3 at 11:31 a.m., assisted Morristown Rescue with a plane crash.
Sept. 3 at 12:03 p.m., police responded to St. John’s Knoll in Johnson for the untimely death of Jessica Snide, 56, in her home. Police say Snide appeared to have died from natural causes.
Sept. 3 at 3:43 p.m., assisted Morristown police deal with a drunken man in Oxbow Riverfront Park.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
