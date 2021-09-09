Total reported incidents: 132
Aug. 27 at 9:53 p.m., deputies responded to the western hinterlands of Johnson to assist an elderly woman who had locked herself out of her home.
Aug. 28 at 12:34 a.m., there was a reported dispute at the Katie Winn trailer park in Johnson. Two people were arguing; one of them left when police were called and he couldn’t be found. The caller said the argument was verbal and she wasn’t hurt.
Aug. 28 at 8:11 a.m., deputies arrested Allie Duda, 34, of Morrisville, on two active warrants, and transported her to the Chittenden County Correctional Facility.
Aug. 28 at 8:57 a.m., someone complained about all-terrain vehicles on Sinclair Road and Route 100C in Johnson.
Aug. 29 at 10:05 a.m., a deputy intervened in a dispute at a Hyde Park home and helped both parties temporarily resolve the matter.
Aug. 29 at 4:07 p.m., a deputy posted up on Elmore Pond Road to watch for speeders, pulling over one vehicle during that time.
Aug. 29 at 6:26 p.m., a deputy helped sort out a family dispute in Johnson.
Aug. 30 at 7:10 a.m., the owner of a “thin blue line” American flag and a sign displayed on his property on Main Street in Johnson said someone damaged both.
Aug. 30 at 10:29 a.m., loose change and maple syrup were stolen the night before from a farm stand on Route 15 in Wolcott.
Aug. 30 at 4:13 p.m., a Johnson resident came home from vacation and reported several items missing from their Whitcomb Island Road home.
Aug. 30 at 7:27 p.m., police patrolled the Katy Winn trailer park.
Aug. 30 at 8:30 p.m., a Wolcott resident said she heard someone open and close the front door, and said a neighbor heard someone walking around a few minutes later.
Aug. 30 at 9:14 p.m., someone reported seeing the bay doors open at the Vermont Electric Co-op in Johnson. Police called and were told there was a crew on duty that night.
Aug. 31 at 7:05 a.m., a deputy provided traffic control for the morning school commute at Hyde Park Elementary School.
Aug. 31 at 8:40 p.m., an ATV complaint was fielded on East Elmore Road in Wolcott.
Sept. 2 at 3:02 p.m., deputies responded to the death of John Thurston, 51, at his home in Johnson. Police say the death was not deemed suspicious.
Sept. 2 at 6:20 p.m., police helped calm down an out-of-control juvenile in Johnson.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
