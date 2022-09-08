Total reported incidents: 165
Arrests: 3
Traffic stops: 23
Traffic tickets: 10
Warnings: 12
Fingerprints: 32
Special overtime: 13
Aug. 26 at 1:12 a.m., a deputy walked the wee morning streets of Johnson.
Aug. 26 at 9:14 a.m., someone experienced a mental health crisis on Railroad Street in Johnson.
Aug. 26 at 10:45 a.m., deputies investigated a possible theft at another place on Railroad Street.
Aug. 26 at 1:07 p.m., a Johnson resident reported a possible identity theft.
Aug. 26 at 2:47 p.m., deputies assisted another Johnson resident who was having a dispute with someone over mail delivery.
Aug. 26 at 3:17 p.m., a deputy mediated a property dispute in Hyde Park.
Aug. 26 at 3:30 p.m., a Johnson resident reported a burglary from a home on Main Street. Police are investigating.
Aug. 26 at 4:49 p.m., a stray dog was found in the Battle Row area of Hyde Park and reported to the town animal control officer.
Aug. 26 at 8:18 p.m., police investigated online threats allegedly made against a child.
Aug. 26 at 8:34 p.m., Steve Eldred, 50, of Hyde Park, was arrested for disorderly conduct and unlawful trespass, following a dispute in North Hyde Park.
Aug. 27 at 5:04 p.m., a deputy helped Wolcott General Store staff deal with an intoxicated customer.
Aug. 27 at 6:12 p.m., deputies responded to a crash on Willow Crossing in Johnson, where a motorcyclist, David W. Sayers, 63, of Craftsbury, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Aug. 27 at 7:09 p.m., several cars were reported speeding along Center Road in Hyde Park.
Aug. 27 at 11:14 p.m., deputies investigated the possible sale of illegal drugs at a festival in Johnson but did not report any arrests.
Aug. 28 at 6:51 a.m., a deputy helped a person lost in the early morning fog along Route 100 in Hyde Park.
Aug. 28 at 8:51 a.m., a deputy worked a shift at the Champlain Valley Fair.
Aug. 29 at 2:13 p.m., a Johnson resident was issued an order not to trespass at a home.
Aug. 29 at 3:11 p.m., no one was injured in a two-car crash near the Green River Reservoir.
Aug. 29 at 10:44 p.m., motorcycles were driving erratically on Route 100C in Johnson.
Aug. 30 at 1:30 p.m., deputies investigated a reported assault on Centerville Road in Hyde Park.
Aug. 30 at 2:53 p.m., a person known to law enforcement was seen trespassing at the Johnson Maplefields.
Aug. 31 at 1:40 a.m., deputies removed a small tree and branches from roadway on School Hill Drive in Wolcott.
Aug. 31 at 10:01 a.m., a Johnson resident was experiencing a mental health crisis.
Aug. 31 at 1:20 p.m., a Wolcott resident said they were being harassed.
Aug. 31 at 7:06 p.m., someone was shooting a BB gun on Railroad Street.
Aug. 31 at 9:41 p.m., deputies dealt with an intoxicated person in Johnson.
Aug. 31 at 9:48 p.m., Amanda Laraway, 38, of Johnson, was arrested for unlawful mischief.
Sept. 1 at 7:09 p.m., deputies patrolled Johnson and Hyde Park, looking for a vehicle involved with firing an air-soft gun at people.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.