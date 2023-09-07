Total reported incidents: 158
Arrests: 8
Civil tickets: 1
Traffic tickets: 4
Warnings: 17
Suspicious events: 10
Directed patrols: 14
Agency assists: 7
Fingerprint services: 42
Special overtime/transport calls: 17
Aug. 18 at 7:47 p.m., Kevin L. Croteau, 28, of Barton, was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, following a traffic stop on North Wolcott Road.
Aug. 21 at 4:23 p.m., Melissa D. Whitfield, 41, of Johnson, was arrested on an in-state warrant and for driving after criminal license suspension, following a traffic stop on Ebenezers Road in Hyde Park.
Aug. 22 at 4:35 p.m., Amanda M. Lee, 37, of Johnson, was arrested for unlawful trespass off Mudgett Hill Road in Johnson.
Aug. 23 at 3:07 p.m., Justin A. Martin, 35, of Hyde Park, was arrested for violating conditions of release at a home near Route 100 in Hyde Park.
Aug. 23 at 3:21 p.m., Eric J. Edson, 52, of Burlington, was arrested for retail theft, at Johnson Farm and Garden.
Aug. 25 at 1:56 a.m., a found ring was dropped off at the sheriff’s office.
Aug. 25 at 7:59 a.m., a vehicle went off the road near the intersection of Cleveland Corners and Davis Hill Roads, but no one was injured.
Aug. 25 at 9:10 a.m., deputies investigated a theft of services at the Governor’s House in Hyde Park village.
Aug. 25 at 7:32 p.m., someone in Johnson accidentally pocket-dialed 911.
Aug. 25 at 11:32 p.m., an electrical transformer blew and caught fire in the Sterling View neighborhood in Hyde Park.
Aug. 26 at 9:39 a.m., someone reported a stolen dog from Garfield Road in Hyde Park.
Aug. 26 at 11:52 a.m., while out in the Garfield area, the same deputy checked on the well-being of a concerned dad’s son, reporting nothing amiss.
Aug. 26 at 4:33 p.m., a deputy assisted Morristown police with a disturbance at Big Lots.
Aug. 26 at 7:36 p.m., someone dropped a dime on some alleged underaged drinking on Katy Win Road in Johnson, but the youths were gone upon police arrival.
Aug. 26 at 8:26 p.m., deputies dealt with a juvenile dispute on Railroad Street in Johnson.
Aug. 26 at 9 p.m., Tyler Hammond, 39, of Johnson, was arrested for violating an abuse prevention order in Johnson.
Aug. 27 at 1:17 a.m., deputies checked on a suspicious vehicle parked in dead of the night in the Johnson Maplefields parking lot.
Aug. 27 at 8:15 a.m., deputies assisted Vermont State Police as troopers arrested a man who got stuck going off road into a field of Route 12 in Elmore.
Aug. 27 at 1:36 p.m., Brendon Foley, 36, of Jeffersonville, was arrested on an active cite-and-release warrant in Johnson.
Aug. 27 at 7:10 p.m., Jessica Parker, 33, of Morristown, was arrested on an active warrant after a Hyde Park resident reported a suspicious vehicle in the driveway and discovered Parker in the passenger seat.
Aug. 28 at 8:35 a.m., no one was injured in a car crash on Railroad Street in Johnson.
Aug. 28 at 11:25 a.m., a Johnson resident said someone tried to sell her home on Craigslist without her permission.
Aug. 28 at 4:41 p.m., a Hyde Park resident said someone used her credit card online.
Aug. 28 at 6:59 p.m., deputies assisted someone undergoing a mental health crisis in Johnson.
Aug. 29 at 1:54 p.m., a person received a courtesy cop car ride to Eden.
Aug. 29 at 4:59 p.m., a Wolcott resident reported being harassed on social media.
Aug. 29 at 6:24 p.m., a Johnson resident fell in their home and a deputy helped them back up.
Aug. 30 at 6:51 a.m., a deputy mediated a family dispute in Wolcott.
Aug. 30 at 8:42 a.m., Morristown police requested backup after an alleged robbery attempt at Community National Bank.
Aug. 30 at 11:32 a.m., a Hyde Park resident reported a fraudulent charge on her PayPal account.
Aug. 30 at 6:57 p.m., Thomas Borello, 42, of Elmore, was arrested for unlawful mischief after he allegedly damaged a person’s vehicle during an altercation on Elmore Pond Road.
Aug. 31 at 8:39 a.m., a tobacco-using juvenile was causing trouble at Laraway School in Johnson.
Aug. 31 at 10:02 a.m., a car went into a ditch off Codding Hollow Road in Johnson, and no one was injured.
Aug. 31 at 2:20 p.m., deputies assisted another person undergoing a mental health crisis in Johnson.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
