Total reported incidents: 143
Arrests: 3
Tickets, 3; warnings, 13
Aug. 21 at 8:47 a.m., Michael Phair, 37, of Morrisville, turned himself in at the sheriff’s department because of an active warrant out for his arrest, for skipping a court date. Phair paid $200 and left.
Aug. 21 at 10:22 a.m., a Hyde Park resident wanted someone charged for violating court-ordered conditions, but didn’t follow up with enough information for sheriffs to proceed.
Aug. 21 at 11:24 a.m., a man on Garfield Road in Hyde Park was accidentally shot in his side with a BB gun, suffering minor injury.
Aug. 21 at 2:29 p.m., a Hyde Park woman gave out her Social Security number to a person who told her there was a warrant out for her arrest, and was advised to call the Social Security office and report the possible scam.
Aug. 22 at 2:07 p.m., responding to a report of someone screaming, Wolcott residents said their child, who has a development disorder, was having an episode.
Aug. 22 at 6:57 p.m., police arrested Matthew T. Gorni, 27, of Hyde Park, for domestic assault, after responding to a Hyde Park village home.
Aug. 23 at 4:19 a.m., a little early for a barking dog, say the complainants on Whitcomb Island Road in Johnson.
Aug. 23 at 3:52 p.m., police were on the lookout for an 83-year-old man driver suspected of not going the speed limit — 30 in a 50-mph zone along Route 15 between Johnson and Cambridge.
Aug. 23 at 4:25 p.m., police accused Kyle C. Tatro, 32, of Eden, of driving after criminal license suspension, after pulling Tatro over on Park Street in Johnson.
Aug. 24 at 6:57 a.m., assisted Hardwick police, who had their hands full with some cows loose on Route 15.
Aug. 24 at 10:06 p.m., a driver claimed to be avoiding a deer, hence the reason for driving into a tree on Barnes Road in Hyde Park. No one was injured, and the vehicle was towed.
Aug. 25 at 1:47 a.m., a guitar player who was playing his chords a little too powerfully agreed to not use his amp any more that night.
Aug. 25 at 1:16 p.m., deputies accompanied a woman to her home just in case an unwanted person accused of assault showed up there.
Aug. 25 at 2:39 p.m., helped Morristown police find a car on Route 15 in which a “rolling domestic” dispute was allegedly underway.
Aug. 25 at 8:16 p.m., cows were in the middle of Brook Road in Hyde Park.
Aug. 25 at 9:34 p.m., police investigated possible retail theft at the Johnson Maplefields.
Aug. 26 at 8:51 p.m., deputies kept an eye on the Jedediah Hyde Cemetery, where shenanigans had been recently reported.
Aug. 27 at 8:31 p.m., responding to a noise complaint on Railroad Street in Johnson, police noted a man had been smashing glass in his apartment, but had ceased.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
