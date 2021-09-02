Total reported incidents: 135
Arrests: 1
Overdoses: 2
Accidents: 7
Traffic stops: 10
Fingerprints: 41
Special overtime assignments: 16
Transports: 4
Aug. 20 at 2:37 p.m., deputies arrested Louis Marsh, 48, of Johnson, for retail theft from River Valley Store on Route 100C in Johnson.
Aug. 20 at 4:18 p.m., police spoke with a person living on College Hill Road in Johnson regarding complaints received about his vehicle.
Aug. 21 7:08 a.m., the owner of a vehicle that crashed into a tree on Brook Road in Johnson was not at the scene of the crash but was called later and told someone was about to tow the vehicle.
Aug. 21 at 7:08 a.m., a Hyde Park resident said he ordered vehicle tires online and was notified by FedEx that they had been delivered, but he never received them.
Aug. 21 at 11:56 a.m., police provided advice to a Wolcott man on how to handle an issue he was having with a neighbor.
Aug. 23 at 3:51 p.m., a Wolcott resident reported almost being duped by a Facebook solicitation but ended up not sending any money.
Aug. 23 at 8:25 p.m., deputies backed Hardwick police during an incident on Mackville Road.
Aug. 24 at 3:40 p.m., deputies responded to a reported confrontation at Johnson’s Sterling Market, where a woman reported being left behind in the parking lot and in need of a ride to Jeffersonville.
Aug. 24 at 10:03 p.m., after police replied to a noise complaint on Railroad Street in Johnson, the people in question turned the music down.
Aug. 25 at 9:05 a.m., deputies stepped up patrols in Johnson’s Katy Winn trailer park, after recent suspicious activity reported therein.
Aug. 25 at 9:04 p.m., police responded to a report of damage being done to a Railroad Street home. They saw a man with a penchant for breaking the law leaving the area but didn’t see any damage as had been reported.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
