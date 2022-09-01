Total reported incidents: 141
Arrests: 4
Traffic stops: 31
Traffic tickets: 6
Warnings: 30
Directed patrols: 14
Fingerprints: 33
Aug. 19 at 12:25 a.m., deputies responded to an evident fire in Wolcott, only to learn it was a false alarm blaring and flashing in the night.
Aug. 19 at 12:48 p.m., Robert Brown, 50, of Johnson, was arrested for violating conditions of release, after police suspected he had been drinking, against court orders.
Aug. 19 at 3 p.m., after a minor two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Route 15 and Centerville Road in Hyde Park, one of the drivers decided to keep driving.
Aug. 19 at 4:20 p.m., a driver reported a fender bender in Johnson sometime after the fact, on behalf of the auto insurance provider.
Aug. 19 at 6 p.m., deputies arrested Garland Bowen, 40, of Morrisville, on three active arrest warrants.
Aug. 19 at 8:38 p.m., deputies mediated relationship problems in Wolcott.
Aug. 19 at 10:16 p.m., Cody Johnston, 31, of Hyde Park, was arrested for driving under the influence, after a traffic stop.
Aug. 20 at 9:46 a.m., a hungry deputy on foot patrol through Hyde Park village procured a pastry from a local bakery, but did not provide details as to the type of baked good.
Aug. 20 at 1:09 p.m., a dispute in Wolcott resulted in one of the people involved being trespassed from the property.
Aug. 20 at 10:23 p.m., Colleen Mercier, 46, of Hardwick, was arrested in Morrisville’s Northgate for domestic assault, after an investigation into an incident that took place in Wolcott.
Aug. 21 at 6:31 a.m., police assisted Vermont Fish & Wildlife by euthanizing an injured deer.
Aug. 21 at 8:23 p.m., a Johnson couple reported being harassed via text messages.
Aug. 22 at 7:18 a.m., deputies responded to a Johnson apartment where a person was threatening self-harm.
Aug. 22 at 12:10 p.m., deputies helped the staff at the Johnson Maplefields deal with someone who was “acting strange.”
Aug. 22 at 9:02 p.m., a single car crash on Route 15 in Johnson didn’t result in any reported injuries.
Aug. 23 at 1:15 p.m., no one was injured in a two-car crash on Route 15 in Johnson.
Aug. 23 at 6:04 p.m., police investigated a possible case of bank fraud involving a Johnson resident.
Aug. 23 at 6:19 p.m., a white box truck damaged one of the gas pumps at the Johnson Maplefields.
Aug. 24 at 8:08 a.m., deputies assisted a Hyde Park business deal with a bad check.
Aug. 24 at 12:41 p.m., a deputy saw a dog in the middle of Route 100 in Hyde Park, and helped reunite the pooch with its owner.
Aug. 24 at 2:44 p.m., police responded to a reported domestic dispute on East Lower Main Street in Johnson.
Aug. 25 at 5:03 p.m., deputies assisted with a mental health crisis in Johnson village.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
