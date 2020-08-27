Total reported incidents: 138
Traffic tickets, 4; warnings, 9
Arrests: 3
Aug. 14 at 2:06 a.m., assisted Morristown police with a traffic stop that resulted in the arrest of a woman, Melissa George, 31, of Johnson, who was accused of having 1,600 bags of heroin in the car.
Aug. 14 at 7:09 a.m., on Ober Hill Road in Johnson, a woman said someone broke into her car and stole her debit card and driver’s license.
Aug. 14 at 7:49 a.m., a Hyde Park man said an ATV driver blew doughnuts on his Morey Road property, near the parking area for the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.
Aug. 14 at 11:04 a.m., police arrested Nina Agrawal, 55, of Edison, N.J., for driving under the influence on Route 100C in Johnson, near Rocky Road. Police say Agrawal drove through a nearby cornfield, but no one was hurt. She refused to submit a breath sample for a sobriety test.
Aug. 14 at 3:37 p.m., Johnson town office employees passed along a complaint about people on Town Hill being loud and threatening.
Aug. 14 at 10:15 p.m., a Johnson couple went their separate ways for the night after an argument.
Aug. 15 at 9:39 a.m., an abandoned vehicle, sans plates, was reported on Garfield Road in Hyde Park.
Aug. 15 at 3:48 p.m., no one was injured in a two-car crash on Route 15 in Hyde Park, near Sterling View Drive, but one of the drivers was ticketed for tailgating and driving with an expired license.
Aug. 15 at 3:55 p.m., a Johnson woman told police her landlord, a family member, was at her rental home and causing a disturbance and refusing to leave.
Aug. 15 at 5:51 p.m., a Johnson man told police his ex-girlfriend had some of his stuff and he wondered how to get it back.
Aug. 15 at 9:07 p.m., in Johnson, a Railroad Street resident called concerned “with all the criminal activity that has been going on,” according to the deputy’s note in the police log.
Aug. 16 at 7:14 a.m., a Maplefields employee asked police to issue a no-trespass order to a woman allegedly threatening a co-worker.
Aug. 16 at 10:56 a.m., near Railroad Street in Johnson, a woman told police a silver vehicle pulled up the driveway, and a man and a dog got out. When her husband went to speak to the man, he was gone.
Aug. 16 at noon, when a Johnson property owner reported two suspicious vehicles parked next to his Plot Road driveway, police noted his property is next to a popular swimming hole.
Aug. 16 at 2:33 p.m., in Johnson, a car that had turned around in a Gould Hill driveway two days in a row belonged to a census worker, likely on the job.
Aug. 17 at 11 p.m., deputies provided CPR and other methods to revive a man at a North Wolcott home before a Hardwick Rescue ambulance took him to the hospital, but the man, Brendan Moodie, 62, did not survive.
Aug. 18 at 3:51 p.m., police took Jenaya Peets, 32, of Johnson, into custody on an active arrest warrant and took her to jail for lack of $200 bail.
Aug. 18 at 4:11 p.m., a man walking in the middle of the road on Battle Row Road in Hyde Park told police he’d gotten in an argument with someone and was walking to his sister’s home. Police gave him a ride the rest of the way.
Aug. 18 at 8:40 p.m., police issued a Hyde Park man a temporary restraining order and stood by as he packed some belongings and left the property until a later court hearing date.
Aug. 19 at 7:30 p.m., police pulled over a car on Grimes Road in Hyde Park and arrested the driver, Dennis Knight, 58, of Hyde Park, for DUI. Police day Knight registered a 0.161 percent blood alcohol concentration in a roadside sobriety test.
Aug. 20 at 7:33 a.m., an abandoned vehicle was parked near the Jedediah Hyde cemetery in Hyde Park.
Aug. 20 at 2:06 p.m., after a chase along Route 15 in Hyde Park police arrested Andrew Philip, 34, no town listed, accusing him of eluding police while driving in a grossly negligent manner — a felony — if the charges stick.
Aug. 20 at 2:46 p.m., police checked on the welfare of a Wolcott man after a family member shared concern about his health.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
