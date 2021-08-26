Total reported incidents: 120
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 1
Warnings: 5
Aug. 14 at 7:31 p.m., someone on Sinclair Road in Johnson complained about all-terrain vehicle use.
Aug. 16 at 7:20 p.m., after responding to a report of a disturbance in Hyde Park village, deputies arrested Francis B. Warner III, 31 of Hyde Park, for aggravated domestic assault, as well as unlawful mischief stemming from a July 16 incident in the Cleveland Corners area of Hyde Park.
Aug. 17 at 6:59 a.m., staff at the Johnson Maplefields said someone stole beer, chicken, salad and iced coffee from the store, saying the person they suspect of doing it often does this kind of thing.
Aug. 18 at 10:41 p.m., after responding to a home on Clark Avenue in Johnson where someone had allegedly set fire to some trash, deputies arrested William T. Cole, 34, of Johnson for fourth-degree arson, domestic assault and unlawful mischief. Police say the fire did not spread to the house and no one was injured.
Aug. 19 at 12:16 p.m., police responded to Park Street in Johnson, where a person had reportedly overdosed. A witness there said they revived the person with Narcan, and the person who overdosed refused to be transported to the hospital.
Aug. 19 at 12:38 p.m., while responding to the Park Street overdose, deputies discovered a person there, Louis Marsh, 48, of Johnson, was wanted on an active arrest warrant for contempt of court, and so then arrested him, releasing him later with a new court date.
Aug. 19 at 3:04 p.m., deputies responded to Collins Hill Road in Johnson, where a resident there, Dale Bolio, 67, had died at his home. Police say he died of natural causes.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
