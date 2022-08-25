Total reported incidents: 175
Arrests: 9
Traffic tickets: 6
Warnings: 16
Fingerprints: 69
Robert L. Brown, 50, of Johnson, was arrested for unlawful trespass following an investigation into an Aug. 11 incident at the Johnson Jolley.
Lewis W. Cutter, 35, of Johnson, was arrested for first degree aggravated domestic assault, following an investigation into an Aug. 11 incident in the Mountain View mobile home park in Johnson.
Aug. 12 at 7:37 a.m., the same Robert Brown was arrested for unlawful trespass and providing false information to police.
Aug. 12 at 10:17 a.m., deputies helped Hyde Park residents safely dispose of uncapped hypodermic needles they found on Mill Street.
Aug. 12 at 4:15 p.m., a Hardwick resident was issued a restraining order.
Aug. 13 at 5:31 p.m., a North Hyde Park resident said a motorcyclist was speeding through the village.
Aug. 13 at 8:12 p.m., Angelina Lafave, 37 of Johnson, was arrested for petit larceny, after allegedly stealing cash from someone.
Aug. 14 at 2:24 a.m., deputies told an unwanted guest at a Hyde Park village home to leave and issued them a no-trespass order.
Aug. 14 at 8:28 a.m., someone complained about all-terrain vehicles on Clay Hill Road in Johnson.
Aug. 14 at 8:59 a.m., deputies investigated a reported theft from a home in Johnson near the North Hyde Park town line.
Aug. 14 at 11:02 a.m., a Hyde Park resident reported getting threats from someone. Police are investigating.
Aug. 14 at 10:05 p.m., deputies patrolled Cricket Hill Road in Hyde Park after someone reported shots fired from a passing vehicle but didn’t report anything amiss.
Aug. 15 at 12:31 a.m., Russell James Taylor, 39, of Johnson, was arrested for burglary and possession of a regulated drug, following an investigation into several reported thefts on Railroad Street in Johnson.
Aug. 15 at 2:24 p.m., following a crash near the corner of Route 100 and Battle Row Road in Hyde Park, Melinda Benoit, 35, of Barre, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and driving after criminal license suspension. Deputies are waiting for toxicology results from the state lab.
Aug. 15 at 3:38 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Plot Road in Johnson. No one was injured.
Aug. 15 at 5:28 p.m., deputies executed a search warrant at a Railroad Street home and located several items earlier reported stolen from various places in the neighborhood.
Aug. 15 at 6:50 p.m., also on Railroad Street, deputies arrested Christine Taylor, 41, of Johnson, for disorderly conduct.
Aug. 16 at 6:46 a.m., Shaune Miller, 43, of Hyde Park, was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash and suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, as deputies await toxicology test results.
Aug. 16 at 5:40 p.m., a juvenile who ran away from the Laraway School made his way back without any police assistance, but soon ran away again, later to be found in Franklin County.
Aug. 18 at 10:52 a.m., deputies assisted a Railroad Street resident who wanted unwelcome people removed from the premises.
Aug. 18 at 12:23 p.m., a Rural County Transit bus drove off the side of the road near the Katy Win mobile home park in Johnson.
Aug. 18 at 6:38 p.m., a Hardwick resident reported losing a brown wallet at the Wolcott General Store.
Aug. 18 at 6:53 p.m., deputies assisted a Johnson family with a mental health crisis.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
