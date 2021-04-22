Total reported incidents: 174
Arrests: 0
Civil tickets: 1
Traffic tickets: 3
Warnings: 9
April 9 at midnight, a deputy was summoned by Vermont State Police to Knowles Flat Road in Eden to help with 911 hangup involving a drunk man, but was canceled en route.
April 9 at 6:51 a.m., police responded to a structure fire on Raymond Lane but firefighters already had things under control.
April 9 at 11:18 p.m., several gunshots were heard on Center Road, followed by a car or motorcycle speeding off, said a person who heard those things. Police checked out the area but didn’t see anything of note.
April 10 at 2:40 a.m., a deputy saw a vehicle speeding west through Johnson village and gave chase, but had lost sight of the car by the time it hit Willow Crossing, at speeds up to 90 mph.
April 10 at 7:26 p.m., a Johnson village resident said a FedEx package was delivered to the wrong address and had been signed for.
April 12 at 8:14 a.m., police counseled a person who came in with questions related to their marriage and their kids.
April 12 at 9:48 a.m., police responded to a home on Ferry Street in Hyde Park, where Larry Tallman, 82, had died at the house. Police are presuming the death was due to natural causes.
April 12 at 5:39 p.m., a car in the Long Trail parking lot near Willow Crossing in Johnson had its windows shot out by a BB gun. Police ask anyone with information to call 888-3502.
April 13 at 12:17 p.m., a deputy checked on a car that had pulled off the side of Route 100C. The driver had just done so to use his phone.
April 13 at 1:36 p.m., a Johnson woman received a phone call from a scammer who told her she had warrants out for her arrest and the sheriff’s department was coming to get her if she didn’t pay the caller. Deputies advised she call the state fraud hotline and put her banks on alert. And, they did not arrest her.
April 13 at 1:54 p.m., a deputy posted on Clay Hill in Johnson for an hour to watch traffic issued one speeding ticket.
April 13 at 8:20 p.m., a resident on School Street in Johnson called concerned about speeders on her road.
April 13 at 8:34 p.m., police checked a Wolcott home for possible trespassers and didn’t find anybody.
April 13 at 10:42 p.m., police assisted Northern EMS in Hyde Park village with a woman who broke her leg.
April 13 at 11:02 p.m., a Wolcott woman said she smelled tobacco smoke outside her home. Police checked and didn’t locate anyone or see any signs of cigarette smoking.
April 15 at 6:17 p.m., police patrolled Clay Hill again, but didn’t have anything to report from that mission.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
