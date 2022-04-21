Total reported incidents: 164
Arrests: 8
Civil tickets: 2
Traffic tickets: 11
Warnings: 25
Zackary Watts, 25, of Branchville, New Jersey, was arrested for first degree aggravated domestic assault, following an investigation into a March 14 incident in Johnson.
A juvenile was cited for simple assault following an investigation into an April 6 incident at Lamoille Union High School.
April 8 at 12:43 a.m., a Hyde Park resident reported a suspicious vehicle on Depot Street.
April 8 at 10:02 a.m., deputies arrested Matthew Andrew Thompson, 33, of Woodbury, for driving after criminal license suspension in Hyde Park.
April 8 at 6:24 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in Hyde Park.
April 8 at 7:18 p.m., suspicious activity was again reported on Depot Street.
April 8 at 11:31 p.m., deputies assisted Morristown police with a dispute in the village.
April 9 at 12:49 p.m., a dog was reportedly hit by a car in North Hyde Park. It is unclear how the animal fared.
April 9 at 3:07 p.m., deputies did a welfare check on a Wolcott resident and found the person to be doing well.
April 9 at 3:57 p.m., a person on East Elmore Road was ticketed for illegal dumping and issued a no-trespass order.
April 9 at 11:52 p.m., staff at the Maplefields in Johnson reported an intoxicated male at the convenience store.
April 10 at 1:56 a.m., staff at the warming shelter in Hyde Park asked for police assistance with an issue.
April 10 at 11:21 a.m., someone reported having something stolen out of a locked truck in Johnson village.
April 10 at 3:40 p.m., a Johnson resident reported having a weapon stolen.
April 10 at 7:31 p.m., an ex-couple was having a verbal dispute via text message.
April 10 at 8:14 p.m., a man ran out of gas on Cricket Hill Road in Hyde Park, and a nearby homeowner helped the gasless man procure some petrol.
April 10 at 9:51 p.m., some suspicious folks congregating around the mailboxes in the Katy Win mobile home park went home after being spoken to by law enforcement.
April 11 at 6:40 a.m., a license plate was reported stolen in Johnson.
April 11 at 7:45 a.m., a driver reported having their vehicle rear-ended on Route 100C in Johnson.
April 11 at 12:16 p.m., after investigating possible fraud in Johnson, deputies arrested Angel Dunn, 49, of Johnson, for forgery and false pretenses.
April 11 at 2:29 p.m., deputies assisted staff at Laraway School with an out-of-control youth.
April 12 at 7:53 a.m., occupants parked in a car in the parking lot across from the Lamoille North Supervisory Union were asked to move along. Two and a half hours later, one of them allegedly killed the other in Morristown (See related).
April 12 at 9:37 a.m., the school resource officer reported a student drove to school high on marijuana.
April 12 at 3 p.m., the school resource officer issued a ticket to an ex-Lamoille student who did not have a license but tried to pick up some friends at the school.
April 12 at 8:13 p.m., a car hit and killed a deer on Route 15 in Johnson.
April 13 at 12:49 a.m., Northern Vermont University security reported two people sleeping in a car on campus.
April 13 at 4:26 a.m., a Johnson resident called police to ask them to remove their roommate from the residence.
April 13 at 9:19 a.m., deputies gave advice to a Johnson landlord about how to remove uninvited tenants.
April 13 at 8:01 p.m., the brakes on a trailer portion of a tractor trailer truck seized up, causing it to break down and cause a traffic hazard on Route 15.
April 13 at 10:15 p.m., NVU security asked for a deputy to be on standby while they removed someone from the campus.
April 14 at 2:21 a.m., deputies checked on a car pulled over on the side of the road on Route 15 near East Hill Road in Wolcott and were told by the people in the car they ran out of gas and had someone on the way to refuel them.
April 14 at 3:38 p.m., deputies cited Michael Ulrich, 30, of Stowe, for excessive speed, after pulling Ulrich over on Route 15.
April 14 at 3:56 p.m., Aaron J. Lambert, 44, of Johnson, was arrested for driving under the influence and lodged on an active arrest warrant, on Railroad Street in Johnson.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.