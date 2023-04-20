Total reported incidents: 167
Arrests: 7
Traffic tickets: 15
Warnings: 34
Directed patrols: 17
Fingerprints: 22
Special overtime/transport calls: 18
Agency assists: 4
Jonathan P. Welch, 29, of Northfield Falls, was arrested for felony-level — more than $900 — home improvement fraud, after an investigation into an April 5 report.
April 7 at 8:14 a.m., a Johnson village resident reported having a catalytic converter stolen.
April 7 at 3:12 p.m., deputies transported a patient from Central Vermont Medical Center to the Brattleboro Retreat.
April 7 at 8:11 p.m., there was something suspicious about a car parked at the Johnson Maplefields gas pump, but police found nothing amiss.
April 8 at 1:09 a.m., after responding to a suspicious event on Railroad Street in Johnson, deputies arrested Joseph R. Breen, 31, of Cambridge, for driving under the influence of drugs, possession of fentanyl, driving after criminal license suspension, and violating conditions of release.
April 8 at 7:19 a.m., deputies were called upon to help sort out a property dispute on Whitaker Road in Hyde Park.
April 8 at 11:20 a.m., a parking problem in Johnson was alleviated once the kids found all the hidden Easter eggs at Old Mill Park.
April 8 at 6:32 p.m., deputies assisted Vermont State Police with a two-car crash in Eden that resulted in a DUI arrest by the troopers.
April 9 at 9:43 a.m., David M. Comstock was arrested for excessive speeding, after being pulled over in Johnson village. Deputies say Comstock was doing 65 in a 35-mph zone.
April 9 at 3:10 p.m., some property previously reported lost from one place in Johnson was reported found at a different Johnson place.
April 9 at 3:50 p.m., a deputy shot hoops with the kids at Johnson Elementary School.
April 9 at 6:43 p.m., a suspicious-looking group in front of a barn on Route 15 were just doing what many people in Vermont do in front of barns — taking scenic photographs.
April 9 at 7:43 p.m., someone in Johnson village reported some young adults acting suspiciously.
April 9 at 10:04 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported in Wolcott.
April 9 at 10:34 p.m., also in Wolcott, deputies mediated a family dispute.
April 10 at 4:03 a.m., someone allegedly stole a street sign on Railroad Street.
April 10 at 4:03 p.m., no one was hurt in a car-versus-deer encounter on Route 100 in Hyde Park, including the animal.
April 10 at 7:43 p.m., as sure as mud season comes each year, so do the ATVs, as evidenced on Clay Hill Rad in Johnson.
April 11 at 6:40 a.m., there were back-to-back collisions on different stretches of Route 15 in Johnson that resulted in dead deer, but no injured humans.
April 11 at 10:45 a.m., no one was injured in a single-car crash on Town Hill Road in Wolcott.
April 11 at 12:40 p.m., a piece of mail delivered to the courthouse had an unidentified substance on it, but police determined it was not dangerous or suspicious.
April 11 at 6:16 p.m., a large tree was blocking Richard Woolcutt Road in Wolcott.
April 11 at 7:08 p.m., Hyde Park humans were threatening each other over a cat.
April 11 at 9:22 p.m., Maia Austin, 21, was arrested for excessive speeding along the Willow Crossing stretch of Route 15 in Wolcott. Police say Austin was clocked doing 82, which is 32 mph faster than the posted limit.
April 11 at 9:44 p.m., with much of Vermont under a don’t-burn warning, police received a report of an unauthorized campfire and fireworks in Johnson.
April 11 at 10:19 p.m., a Wolcott resident reported seeing a beam of light shining through their window.
April 12 at 8:12 a.m., a vehicle was allegedly vandalized in North Hyde Park.
April 12 at 10:32 a.m., Evan D. Shedd, 40, of Hyde Park, was arrested on an active warrant, following a traffic stop in Wolcott.
April 12 at 3:36 p.m., Curtis Tinker, 43, of Lowell, was arrested for excessive speeding after being pulled over on Route 100 near the North Hyde Park Fire Department, with police saying he was also driving 82 mph.
April 12 at 8:57 p.m., deputies removed a large amount of scrap metal that had fallen from a truck into the middle of Trombley Hill Road in Hyde Park.
April 12 at 10:45 p.m., a neighbor dispute in Wolcott was resolved when one of them found their set of keys.
April 13 at 8:39 a.m., deputies responded to Johnson, where Pauline Lehouillier, 81, had died in her home.
April 13 at 8:41 a.m., deputies responded to Lamoille Union Middle School, where a student suffered a medical emergency. The student was transported to the hospital for treatment.
April 13 at 2:23 p.m., Mary Margaret Trudell, 53, of Hyde Park, was arrested for violating conditions of release.
April 13 at 8:42 p.m., a man was reported drinking in the middle of Route 100.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.