Total reported incidents: 90
Arrests: 0
Traffic tickets: 3
Warnings: 1
April 30 at 1:50 p.m., a Wolcott resident who said FedEx did not deliver a laptop as expected called later to say a neighbor brought it over, after it was delivered to the neighbor’s place instead.
April 30 at 6:32 p.m., police responded to a Hyde Park home where a custodial dispute had possibly turned physical, but when they got there, the parties had separated and there were no signs of physical assault.
May 1 at 9:29 a.m., a deputy stood by as a Hyde Park landlord changed the locks to deny entry to someone with the old key.
May 1 at 7:47 p.m., a deputy spoke with a Johnson man about ongoing issues he is having with his landlord.
May 1 at 10:02 p.m., police removed an intoxicated person from Teen Challenge and took them to Copley Hospital to detox.
May 2 at 10:10 a.m., police mediated the same Johnson landlord and tenant in a dispute over parking at the property.
May 2 at 10:20 a.m., no one was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 15 in Johnson near the Cambridge town line.
May 2 at 8:42 p.m., the burglary alarm at the Hyde Park VFW sounded, but a deputy checked and found the place secure.
May 2 at 8:51 p.m., police handled a juvenile problem in Wolcott.
May 2 at 11:26 p.m., a person riding an all-terrain vehicle up and down River Road in Johnson was gone when police arrived.
May 3 at 7:50 a.m., one vehicle rear-ended another near the intersection of Route 100 and Battle Row in Hyde Park, with no injuries reported.
May 4 at 3:14 p.m., a Hyde Park resident said she was one of the victims of the Vermont Department of Labor unemployment scam.
May 4 at 9:31 p.m., the owner of a car in a ditch off the side of Elmore Pond Road was making their own arrangements to have it removed.
May 4 at 10:23 p.m., a Hyde Park man almost made it home awake: he fell asleep in his driveway with his car radio playing and the headlight on, lighting up the area. Police woke him up and he went inside.
May 5 at 12:59 p.m., police assisted a Johnson resident with a bad check case involving someone from New Hampshire.
May 5 at 1:55 p.m., police took a person who made comments about harming themselves to Copley Hospital.
May 5 at 6:17 p.m., another person was taken to Copley after attempting to harm themselves.
May 6 at 8:15 a.m., a high school student driving along Route 15 in Hyde Park rear-ended another driver. The student said he was inattentive because he was looking for turkeys. No one was hurt and both cars were able to be driven away.
May 6 at 10:55 a.m., another teen, this one in Johnson, was driving his new vehicle along School Street when the front driver’s side tire fell off. The car was towed from the scene and the driver wasn’t injured.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
