Total reported incidents: 97
Traffic stops: 3
“Special overtime” sit-watches at various government buildings in northern Vermont: 33
Civil tickets, 1; traffic tickets, 1; warnings, 1
Arrests: 2
April 3 at 6:09 a.m., barking dogs on Whitcomb Island Road in Johnson were bothering neighbors.
April 3 at 12:06 p.m., a Wolcott resident asked for more patrols and speed enforcement on Town Hill.
April 3 at 1:22 p.m., police delivered groceries for a Hyde Park family.
April 3 at 2:08 p.m., a green Kawasaki D65 KX dirt bike was reported stolen the night before from a home on the Hyde Park side of Whitcomb Island Road. Police ask anyone with information on the theft to call them.
April 3 at 4:18 p.m., police issued Lucas Lanphear, 22, of Hyde Park a criminal citation for unlawful mischief after he allegedly broke through the door of a family member’s house.
April 3 at 5:20 p.m., a Dollar General tractor-trailer truck was parked on Wescom Road, near the Johnson skate park, for more than two hours, with the driver still inside the vehicle.
April 4 at 12:48 p.m., a concerned person complained that a half-dozen elderly people were sitting and eating lunch at a picnic table in Johnson’s Old Mill Park, in violation of social distancing rules.
April 4 at 12:50 p.m., police referred a child custody dispute in Johnson to family court.
April 4 at 6:53 p.m., the Wolcott fire warden told a dispatcher that a resident had started a fire, which isn’t allowed right now, and refused to put it out.
April 4 at 9:05 p.m., a false alarm sounded at Northern Vermont University-Johnson.
April 4 at 10:24 p.m., a Hyde Park man was reported barricaded in his house on Silver Ridge Road, threatening people with a gun and threatening to set the back porch on fire. Police are investigating but hadn’t released any other information by press time.
April 4 at 10:42 p.m., helped Morristown police break up a fight at Cumberland Farms.
April 5 at 2:05 a.m., a barn off Route 15 in Johnson, near the Nazarene church, caught fire and was could not to be saved by the fire departments from Johnson and Hyde Park. The animals inside the barn got out safely, the owner said.
April 5 at 3:36 p.m., assisted Vermont State Police at a crash in Eden, where a vehicle hit a utility pole and rolled over. The driver had fled.
April 5 at 6:27 a.m., staff at Maplefields in Johnson reported that a woman, possibly going through a mental health crisis, kept calling the store.
April 5 at 10:20 a.m., a large amount of trash was dumped on the side of Foote Brook Road in Johnson. Police identified a suspect and mailed the person an $800 ticket for littering.
April 5 at 12:38 p.m., assisted the Hyde Park VFW by blocking traffic so a parade of vehicles could take a spin through Sterling View Park in honor of a 92-year-old Korean War veteran who is in end-of-life care at his home.
April 5 at 1:04 p.m., a mailbox was heavily damaged on Battle Row in Hyde Park. Police are investigating.
April 5 at 2:19 p.m., two suspicious-seeming people were reported walking on a homeowner’s property, but were gone when police arrived, and no further suspicious activity was reported.
April 6 at 11:11 a.m., police told a person at the Johnson skate park that the town had closed the park down for now, and he left without incident.
April 6 at 1:02 p.m., delivered groceries to a Johnson resident.
April 6 at 2:23 p.m., while on patrol, a deputy noticed some people hanging around the skate park and they, too, were asked to leave.
April 6 at 3 p.m., three more people were asked to leave the skate park.
April 6 at 6:44 p.m., a 911 call came from a Johnson address but hung up. Police learned that a 4-year-old had picked up Dad’s phone and was playing with it. Everything was OK.
April 6 at 9:06 p.m., an unpermitted fire was reported behind Johnson’s Sterling Market.
April 7 at 8:57 a.m., the new owner of a home on Sand Hill Road in Wolcott found what appeared to be commercial explosives left behind by the previous owner. A state police explosives team collected the material.
April 7 at 12:50 p.m., assisted the Wolcott Fire Department at a brush fire that was close to a home.
April 7 at 7:45 p.m., after an argument was reported at the Johnson laundromat, the man and woman told police they’d finished arguing and everything was fine.
April 7 at 9:33 p.m., after investigating a report that a man stole beer from the Johnson Jolley, police cited the suspect — Tyler Foster, 25, of Morrisville — into court for allegedly violating conditions of release. Police say Foster, who has had multiple run-ins with the law in recent weeks, was barred from being in both the Jolley and the Maplefields in Johnson.
April 8 at 1:37 a.m., in Johnson, a Collins Hill resident reported hearing gunshots. Police didn’t report any criminal activity.
April 8 at 8:11 a.m., police delivered a message to a Johnson resident that a relative was in the hospital and not doing well.
April 8 at 11:34 a.m., police served a temporary restraining order on a Johnson resident living on St. John’s Street.
April 8 at 8:22 p.m., responding to reports of a large bonfire and loud noises off Route 15 west of Johnson village, police found a “very small controlled fire” being quietly tended by one person and a dog.
April 9 at 9:04 a.m., a Hyde Park homeowner reported his posted signs were being vandalized. Police are investigating.
April 9 at 10 a.m., a Hyde Park resident had questions for police about contract workers and their ability to work as essential personnel in the coronavirus pandemic.
April 9 at 2:04 p.m., police checked on the well-being of a Johnson resident, who was doing fine.
April 9 at 7:29 p.m., an Eden resident reported a gun that had been a gift was now stolen.
April 9 at 7:40 p.m., a person reported being yelled at in the parking lot of the Johnson Maplefields.
April 9 at 9:26 p.m., a Johnson woman sought advice on how to get her husband to stop calling her names.
April 9 at 11:35 p.m., an argument about cigarettes and beer broke out in Johnson village. The parties were separated for the night.
