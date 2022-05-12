Total reported incidents: 114
Arrests: 5
Civil tickets: 1
Traffic tickets: 11
Warnings: 19
April 29 at 5:39 a.m., a driver said his passenger-side window blew out while driving along Route 15 in Hyde Park.
April 29 at 1:53 p.m., someone was reportedly trespassing at the Wolcott transfer station on Dump Road.
April 30 at 1:23 a.m., deputies arrested Sarah Booz, 35, of Johnson, for driving under the influence, first offense, after a traffic stop in Johnson.
April 30 at 8:17 a.m., a landlord told police about troubles he was having with a tenant on Railroad Street in Johnson.
April 30 at 10:03 p.m., deputies arrested Travis Barbour, 42, of Newark, Vt., for driving after criminal license suspension, after an encounter with him on Elmore Pond Road in Wolcott.
May 1 at 1:19 a.m., Martin Quinlan, 64, of Johnson, was arrested for DUI No. 1, after deputies investigated a motor vehicle complaint on Route 15 in Johnson.
May 1 at 1:33 p.m., a Johnson resident asked for help in getting personal property back from an ex.
May 1 at 7:22 p.m., a deputy helped a person whose vehicle ran out of gas on Route 15 in Wolcott.
May 2 at 9:07 a.m., deputies arrested Fadhilli Achinda, 27, of Johnson, for excessive speeding, after pulling over the swift driver on Route 15 in Johnson.
May 2 at 1:33 p.m., a Johnson resident reported a broken window in her home. Deputies checked it out and didn’t see any sign of forced entry. The same resident called a couple of hours later to report being harassed by a neighbor.
May 2 at 5:44 p.m., deputies mediated a dispute among neighbors on St. John’s Street in Johnson.
May 2 at 7:25 p.m., deputies investigated a reported case of animal cruelty in Wolcott.
May 2 at 9:25 p.m., trash dumping led to trash talking between two neighbors in Hyde Park village.
May 3 at 4:24 a.m., a Hyde Park resident said someone has been trespassing in a camper on their property.
May 3 at 9:05 a.m., deputies responded to the Sterling View neighborhood in Hyde Park, where Deanna Tripp, 81, was found dead at home.
May 3 at 1:11 p.m., one of the people in an argument among Johnson roommates went for a walk to cool off.
May 3 at 2:26 p.m., no one was injured in a single car crash in Hyde Park near Barnes and Whitaker roads.
May 3 at 7:40 p.m., deputies ticketed a Johnson resident for burning trash.
May 4 at 11:35 a.m., a Hyde Park resident said someone drove by and destroyed their mailbox. The incident was not witnessed but is under investigation.
May 4 at 5:24 p.m., Robert L. Brown, 51, of Johnson, was arrested on an active warrant, on Park Street in Johnson.
May 5 at 8:42 a.m., deputies assisted the Department for Children and Families in Johnson.
May 5 at 9:50 a.m., a set of keys found on the rail trail in Johnson were turned over to the sheriff’s department.
May 5 at 10:24 a.m., deputies responded to an incident involving a juvenile at Laraway School.
May 5 at 5:44 p.m., a driver was yelled at for going too fast on a Hyde Park driveway.
May 5 at 3:59 p.m., deputies responded to the Johnson Maplefields for a report of suspicious activity.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
