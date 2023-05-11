Total reported incidents: 77
Arrests: 5
Civil tickets: 1
Traffic tickets: 5
Warnings: 16
Fingerprint services: 8
Special overtime calls: 10
April 28 at 1:45 a.m., deputies assisted Hardwick police in looking for a wanted person on Dutton Road.
April 28 at 7:12 a.m., deputies assisted a driver whose vehicle broke down on Route 15 in Johnson.
April 28 at 10:53 a.m., a theft was reported on Park Street in Johnson.
April 28 at 5:06 p.m., Joseph Peryea, 63, of Wolcott, was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, after being involved in a two-car crash in Johnson. Police are awaiting toxicology results.
April 29 at 3:43 a.m., Rhea Mongeon, 22, of Cambridge, was arrested for DUI and refusing a sobriety test, and for allegedly assaulting a law enforcement officer with bodily fluids.
April 29 at 6:33 p.m., person one reported person two walking on person three’s property.
April 29 at 9:25 p.m., deputies mediated a custodial dispute in Johnson.
April 30 at 4:25 p.m., John Vetere, 54, of Hyde Park, was arrested for DUI and driving after criminal license suspension. Sobriety test results were not available.
May 1 at 5:26 p.m., a Johnson resident reported a suspicious substance on her doorway.
May 1 at 5:43 p.m., someone was illegally burning couches on Library Street in Johnson.
May 2 at 9:40 a.m., deputies helped a person get rid of two bags of medication at the drug takeback box.
May 2 at 11:54 a.m., Alain J. Fradette, 62, of East Hardwick, was arrested for violating conditions of release and violating driver’s license restrictions requiring an interlock device.
May 2 at 1:27 p.m., Seth A. Demo, Jr., was arrested for driving after criminal license suspension, following a traffic stop Longmore Hill Road in Hyde Park.
May 2 at 5:57 p.m., deputies assisted Morristown and Stowe police with as stolen car located in the Hannaford parking lot.
May 3 at 1:12 p.m., a Wolcott resident reported two chainsaws stolen from a home on West Hill Road.
May 3 at 6:07 p.m., a Hyde Park resident reported cans stolen from a home on Barnes Road.
May 3 at 9:29 p.m., deputies assisted a Johnson resident having a mental health crisis.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
