Total reported incidents: 105
Arrests: 4
Tickets, 3; warnings, 3
Special overtime “sit-watches” at various public buildings, mostly in Chittenden County: 47
April 24 at 6:20 a.m., Teen Challenge in Johnson reported a person violated his conditions of release when he left its residential program.
April 24 at 11:54 a.m., a person reported his or her bank card was used to buy an iPad that was shipped to a New York address.
April 24 at 1:23 p.m., numerous times that afternoon, the deputy serving as Lamoille Union High School’s resource officer checked in on kids who hadn’t reported for their remote learning lessons.
April 25 at 6:53 a.m., an Eden General Store employee complained about an intoxicated man, and a be-on-the-lookout notice was issued. Deputies found the car in the Ober Hill area of Johnson. The driver, Patryk Boivin, 19, of Hyde Park, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Police measured his blood-alcohol level at 0.212 percent. Boivin was also cited for violating conditions of release in an earlier case, by being in contact with someone he wasn’t supposed to. He is due in court June 17.
April 25 at 2:54 p.m., deputies participated in a birthday parade on Brook Road in Hyde Park.
April 25 at 4:52 p.m., from Johnson Elementary School, a report that some kids had jumped the fence and were playing on the playground. They were gone when police arrived.
April 26 at 10:07 a.m., after pulling a car over on Route 15 in Hyde Park, police cited Tawayne Harris, 36, of Stowe for driving after criminal license suspension. Harris is due in court June 17.
April 26 at 2:28 p.m., in Hyde Park, police administered three doses of Narcan to a man who had stopped breathing and was turning blue. The man came to as a deputy went outside to retrieve more of the opioid-reversal drug, and started breathing on his own after a few seconds. The man refused ambulance transportation but was taken to Copley Hospital by a friend.
April 26 at 4:53 p.m., police pulled over a car thought to be blowing doughnuts near the Lamoille County Field Days site in Johnson and issued the driver, Robert Brown, 48, of Johnson, a citation for driving under the influence.
April 27 at 9:34 a.m., a car crashed into a utility pole near the Fisher covered bridge in Wolcott. No one was injured, but police recovered several syringes from the car and are awaiting lab results to see what kinds of drugs were present.
April 27 at 11:44 a.m., police got a report that a man was beating up a woman in a car parked off Route 15 in Wolcott. When the person who reported it went to confront the driver, he took off speeding toward Hardwick, and a truck and black car sped off after them. There were no further reports of the vehicles.
April 27 at 3:06 p.m., police refereed a dispute between Johnson neighbors about how fast one of them was driving along Whitcomb Island Road.
April 27 at 7:31 p.m., police spoke with a man about issues he was having with threats made on social media.
April 27 at 10:44 p.m., a passerby reported kids were running rope across the Pearl Street bridge. Police found the foam rope but no youths.
April 28 at 1:13 p.m., police are investigating vandalism at an abandoned Wolcott apartment that has been the frequent location of reported crimes over the past couple of years — several windows were smashed and furniture and electronics were destroyed.
April 29 at 8:10 a.m., a Johnson resident was upset that the Sterling Market parking lot was being cleaned so early in the morning.
April 29 at 5:04 p.m., assisted Vermont State Police in stopping a motorcycle driving too fast on Route 100 in Eden.
April 30 at 12:52 a.m., police responded to a possible dispute on Railroad Street in Johnson and cited Jacob Sullivan, 30, of Johnson on a charge of violating an abuse prevention order.
April 30 at 11:11 a.m., a used Subaru Legacy reported stolen from Lamoille Valley Chevrolet was located in Coventry by the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department. Police are investigating.
April 30 at 4:06 p.m., a man was accused of stealing some ice cream from the Maplefields in Johnson, not for the first time, police say.
Note: Information is based on Vermont State Police press releases. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.