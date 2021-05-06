Total reported incidents: 122
Arrests: 3
Traffic tickets: 13
Warnings: 19
April 23 at 2:06 a.m., a burglar alarm was tripped at Caspian Arms gun parts manufacturer in Wolcott by an employee who didn’t know the passcode to shut the alarm off.
April 23 at 8:01 a.m., after pulling over a car zooming along Route 100 in Hyde Park, police arrested the driver, Damian Emerson, 21, of St. Johnsbury, for excessive speed.
April 23 at 12:13 p.m., an octogenarian from Texas crashed her Buick through a guardrail when she was turning onto Sterling View Drive in Hyde Park. The car was severely damaged, but first responders determined she was not injured.
April 23 at 4:18 p.m., a deputy pulled over a car in North Hyde Park for not having an inspection sticker and cited the driver, Elijah Conwell, 28, of Williston, for driving after criminal license suspension and violating court-ordered conditions of release.
April 23 at 11:08 p.m., police checked on a car parked next to the Johnson Dollar General after the store was closed, and discovered it was a college student using the Wi-Fi to work on an assignment.
April 24 at 8:44 p.m., as a deputy rolled up to a reported gathering of underage revelers in the Hyde Park hinterlands of Zack Woods Road, the partiers scattered into the woods.
April 25 at 12:20 a.m., in Johnson, a Main Street tenant told police her upstairs neighbors were having a party and had been playing loud music for hours and making noise. Police called the upstairs apartment and a man there said he’d turn the music off.
April 25 at 5:32 a.m., a way up the road, on Route 100C, another person reported his neighbors were playing loud music, but police stopped by and didn’t hear any tunes.
April 25 at 3:26 p.m., a tractor trailer truck didn’t quite make the corner at Railroad and River roads in Johnson, and clipped the guardrail by the bridge, damaging the rail and the truck.
April 26 at 3:25 p.m., police mediated a call from a New Hampshire man who bought a dump truck from a Hyde Park man and wasn’t able to get it registered.
April 27 at 1:24 p.m., a deputy sat in his cruiser on North Wolcott Road as a traffic deterrent for one hour and ticketed one person for speeding during that time.
April 27 at 2 p.m., deputy K9 officer Tetreault and his companion, Kubo, were summoned to help their former colleagues at Hardwick PD after a man, Ryan Sturtevant-Hatch, 28, ran into the woods after being pulled over. Kubo found Hatch about three quarters of a mile into the woods, hiding under an abandoned camp, whereupon he was taken into custody by Hardwick police.
April 27 at 2:33 p.m., a concerned Hyde Parker thought she saw someone grab stuff out of her neighbor’s mailbox.
April 27 at 3:24 p.m., two Johnson residents on Mason Road had an argument about target shooting, but had separated and cooled down before police arrived.
April 27 at 3:38 p.m., approximately seven gunshots were heard near the end of Railroad Street in Johnson, but police hadn’t heard any other complaints from the area.
April 27 at 5:52 p.m., the alarm at the state’s attorney’s office in Hyde Park went off when a cleaner accidentally tripped it.
April 28 at 5:24 a.m., police cited Maverick Draper, 25, of Hyde Park, for leaving the scene of an accident after he allegedly crashed into a row of mailboxes on Center Road in Hyde Park and left the car there.
April 28 at 8:29 a.m., coincidentally, a Centerville Road resident said someone drove into his mailbox the night before.
April 28 at 1:12 p.m., a deputy ran blue lights at the Hyde Park Route 100/15 roundabout so a tow truck could remove a disabled car from the inside of the rotary.
April 28 at 9:07 p.m., a Johnson woman said her outdoor motion detector went off twice and she saw an object outside through her security camera. A deputy reviewed the video and determined there was a spider in front of the camera.
April 29 at 8:16 p.m., police refereed a landlord/tenant dispute over access to a barn, telling the landlords to give the tenant 48 hours’ notice before entering the barn.
April 29 at 10:17 p.m., a Wolcott man who let two people borrow his truck to go get pizza said, when they returned, the side of his truck was smashed in. The driver told police she had hit the side of the building or porch while pulling out. Police gave her a ride to a different friend’s home.
April 29 at 11:08 p.m., Morristown police and nearby EMS crews assisted as a Wolcott man tried to commit suicide, lending aid so the person could be taken to the hospital.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
