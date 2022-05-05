Total reported incidents: 112
Traffic tickets: 5
Warnings: 23
A juvenile was cited for simple assault, following an investigation into a March 30 incident at Laraway in Johnson.
April 22 at 6:28 p.m., deputies assisted Morristown police with an out-of-control patient in the Copley Hospital emergency room.
April 22 at 10:02 a.m., a littering report in Johnson turned out to be the opposite — someone cleaning up roadside rubbish near the Hogback Road.
April 22 at 10:27 a.m., after a traffic stop for an equipment violation in Johnson village, Andrew Gutierrez, 36, of Johnson, was cited for driving after criminal license suspension.
April 22 at 10:39 a.m., a driver was pulled over on Route 15 in Johnson for sporting a green inspection sticker — which expired in 2020. The driver, Shawn L. McAllister, had an active warrant for his arrest, and was cited for that and for driving after criminal license suspension.
April 22 at 7:13 p.m., skateboarders were seen rolling along Wescom Road in Johnson.
April 22 at 8:22 p.m., a dispute between occupants in a Hyde Park home led to those occupants moving out of that home.
April 22 at 10:51 p.m., a Johnson juvenile left home after an argument, but was later found walking along the road, and went to a friend’s home for the night.
April 23 at 7:41 p.m., deputies responded to a reported drug overdose on the Northern Vermont University campus, and later helped get her to Copley Hospital for treatment.
April 23 at 7:46 p.m., an elderly Johnson woman who left her home was later found by St. Albans police, who brought her safely back home.
April 23 at 8:07 p.m., following a dispute on Park Street in Johnson, deputies took a woman into custody for an evaluation at Copley.
April 24 at 11:38 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a crash on Route 15 and determined the vehicle in question had been there at least 24 hours, and no driver or owner was to be seen.
April 24 at 1:47 p.m., a woman reported receiving an indecent video of a man to her Instagram account. Deputies investigated the incident.
April 24 at 8:37 p.m., someone reported an injured bear on Whitaker Road in Hyde Park.
April 25 at 8:17 p.m., Joanna Haefs, 37, of Wolcott, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
April 26 at 8:38 a.m., deputies talked with a Wolcott resident about issues they were having with their landlord.
April 26 at 3:01 p.m., no one was injured in a two-car crash near the Route 15/100 roundabout in Hyde Park.
April 26 at 6:05 p.m., deputies retrieved a used hypodermic needle outside the Hyde Park town offices.
April 26 at 9:36 p.m., a person was pulled over in Wolcott for driving way below the speed limit.
April 26 at 9:54 p.m., a Johnson person reported threats and harassment from an ex-boyfriend.
April 27 at 11:21 a.m., the school resource officer at Lamoille Union took a report about an incident that allegedly took place between juveniles at a party.
April 27 at 12:33 p.m., the SRO took a report about Lamoille student with a vape device.
April 27 at 12:50 p.m., the same officer took a report of a student being stalked by a fellow student.
April 27 at 1:22 p.m., a deputy made their cruiser visible to the increased number of people trying to cut through Hyde Park village to avoid Route 15 roadwork.
April 27 at 6:02 p.m., loud music emanating from a car on Railroad Street in Johnson was switched off before a deputy came to check on a complaint about the volume.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.