Total reported incidents: 80
Arrests: 2
Traffic stops: 23
Directed patrols: 5
Suspicious events: 11
Fingerprint services: 14
Special overtime calls: 16
April 19 at 8:39 a.m., deputies arrested a Johnson juvenile for sexual assault and lewd and lascivious conduct.
April 21 at 3:34 a.m., an unoccupied SUV with engine running and lights on was reported at Lamoille Valley Chevrolet.
April 21 at 9:59 a.m., a deputy helped deal with an unruly patient at Copley Hospital.
April 21 at 10:28 a.m., deputies responded to Jones Road in Hyde Park after someone heard gunfire.
April 21 at 10:34 a.m. deputies assisted state and Morristown police look for a vehicle thought to be carrying a wanted person, one of many incidents related to the manhunt for an alleged Morristown shooter.
April 21 at 12:59 p.m., Justin Martin, 31, of Hyde Park, was arrested for violating conditions of release, and was also cited for retail theft and eluding police on behalf of Stowe Police Department.
April 21 at 1:13 p.m., firefighters requested backup with a blaze on Whitcomb Island Road in Johnson.
April 22 at 8:42 p.m., someone was screaming in the Katy Win trailer park in Johnson.
April 22 at 9:15 p.m., a theft was reported in Johnson village.
April 23 at 8:20 p.m., deputies investigate a report of fraud in Hyde Park.
April 25 at 3:40 p.m., someone plowed through some mailboxes on Centerville Road in Hyde Park.
April 26 at 12:05 p.m., a theft was reported from a Johnson business, where someone allegedly illegally got theirs from Get Yours.
April 26 at 8:58 p.m., someone complained about a car parked on a lawn on Center Road in Hyde Park.
April 27 at 2:28 p.m., threatening or harassing behavior was reported in Johnson.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
