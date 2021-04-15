Total reported incidents: 104
Arrests: 1
Tickets: 8
Warnings: 16
April 2 at 8:39 a.m., a road rage incident on Route 100 in Hyde Park ended with both parties going their separate ways after holding up traffic for a bit.
April 2 at 12:55 p.m., a person doing laundry at the Johnson laundromat said their clothes were stolen from the dryer.
April 2 at an 11:58 p.m., an intoxicated woman on Railroad Street in Johnson said someone was sleeping in her car in the apartment parking lot.
April 3 at 1:58 a.m., back at that same apartment building, some tenants were not getting along with one another.
April 3 at noon, deputies issued two warnings for speeding on Centerville Road, after monitoring traffic for an hour.
April 3 at 5:58 p.m., police responded to a report of a suspicious red Pontiac Vibe parked on Mine Road in Johnson with two people sleeping in it. Police knocked on the car’s window to wake them up, and didn’t see any drug paraphernalia in plain sight or notice any signs of drug use, and sent them on their way.
April 3 at 11:33 p.m., a person in the Katy Win trailer park said she wanted it documented that her neighbor was being mean and yelling at her, but later admitted she had started the tiff.
April 5 at 7:37 p.m., a Johnson woman said someone put up a basketball hoop in the parking lot near her car and her car keeps getting hit with the basketball, one time cracking the windshield.
April 5 at 7:48 p.m., a deer hit by a car on Route 15 near the Johnson/Hyde Park town line ran off, leaving the car with minor front end damage.
April 5 at 7:55 p.m., an older model Dodge truck pulled into a driveway on Route 100C in Johnson, revved the engine and peeled out.
April 7 at 11:54 a.m., police issued a no-trespass letter to a woman accused of coming onto a Johnson property and harassing the tenant.
April 7 at 2:39 p.m., police responded to a report of a family dispute at a Route 100C home. One of the family members didn’t want to press charges against the other, but asked police for information on how to apply for a restraining order.
April 7 at 3:55 p.m., a Johnson village resident said there was increased traffic coming and going at a house on Clark Avenue.
April 7 at 3:58 p.m., a woman crashed her car on Route 15 in Hyde Park after she took her eyes off the road to adjust the climate control.
April 7 at 8:02 p.m., police told a person parked in a Hyde Park day care business after hours to leave.
April 8 at 3:56 a.m., a Johnson woman called claiming she was being evicted from her Johnson Street apartment. Police checked the place but no one answered the door.
April 8 at 11 a.m., after being pulled over in Hyde Park, an erratic driver from Eden said his blood sugar was low, so police stood by while he drank some Gatorade and had some candy, and then followed him as far as North Hyde Park, convinced he was driving fine.
April 8 at 4:34 p.m., after a woman reported seeing hypodermic needles on the ground near a row of mailboxes on West Highland Drive in Johnson, police picked up the needles and safely got rid of them.
April 8 at 4:40 p.m., a husband and wife going through a divorce were arguing in Johnson, but later agreed to keep their distance for the evening.
April 8 at 6:46 p.m., an elderly Johnson woman reported things missing from her home, but her son called later to clarify she had just misplaced the stuff.
April 9 at 10:28 p.m., a woman on Railroad Street said a man stole $150 from her. Police looked for the man but couldn’t find her, but the woman called back two days later to say she had gotten her money back.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
