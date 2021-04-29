Total reported incidents, including fingerprint services: 142
April 16 at 1:40 p.m., police took note of a complaint from Wolcott Elementary School of potentially threatening or harassing messages.
April 16 at 7:34 p.m., a disabled vehicle was removed from the middle of Garfield Road in Hyde Park.
April 16 at 8:19 p.m., a person slipped and fell on wet rocks near Dog Head Falls in Johnson and was taken to Copley Hospital.
April 16 at 5:42 p.m., after receiving a tip, police located a vehicle on Church Street in Johnson that had been reported stolen.
April 16 at 8:34 p.m., a man called the suicide hotline but only provided a zip code instead of a callback number, so police didn’t have enough information to go on.
April 18 at 8:58 a.m., a bunch of trash dumped on the side of Barnes Road in Hyde Park included address for the person who once owned the trash, who told police she had paid someone to get rid of her refuse. Police suggested she find someone else, and gave her until the end of the day to pick it up or get a $900 littering ticket. The trash was gone the next day.
April 18 at 4:10 p.m., gunshots were reported near River Road East in Johnson, but police didn’t discover anything suspicious nor hear any further shots.
April 18 at 6:33 p.m., a Hyde Park landlord was having issues with the ex-boyfriend of one of his tenants.
April 18 at 7:02 p.m., police spoke with an older Wolcott resident dealing with mental and physical health problems.
April 18 at 8:41 p.m., someone launched a complaint about fireworks on Silver Ridge Road.
April 18 at 8:42 p.m., a silver Audi was spotted driving erratically through Johnson village by a witness, but police were unable to locate the car.
April 18 at 9:39 p.m., several cars were parked at the old Parker and Stearns building in Johnson, but police didn’t report anything amiss.
April 18 at 9:43 p.m., a deputy walked the beat in Johnson village, patrolling Lower Main, Railroad and School streets on foot.
April 19 at 12:56 a.m., a Johnson mother and her daughter’s juvenile boyfriend were having issues, and police were summoned to referee.
April 19 at 5:16 p.m., a car was off the road near the intersection of Jones and Longmore Hill Roads, but no one was with the car.
April 19 at 5:48 p.m., manure trucks were reported going too fast near Depot Street in Hyde Park.
April 21 at 10:55 a.m., a deputy patrolled School Street in Wolcott for an hour and a half and pulled over one car for a registration violation and ticketed the driver.
April 21 at 2:08 p.m., Cherie Salls, 43, of Johnson, was arrested on a warrant and later released.
April 21 at 6:45 p.m., a car that went off the road near the Garfield/Green River Dam Road intersection was towed back, while a deputy assisted with traffic control.
April 22 at 8:28 a.m., Stowe police asked for K9 backup from police dog Kubo, looking for help in tracking a child that had gotten out of a car on Partridge Hill and fled into the woods. The dog wasn’t needed, as the kid returned home safely by the time the six-legged team arrived.
April 22 at 3:04 p.m., police cited Troy Mason, 43, of Wolcott, into court for driving after criminal license suspension, after pulling his pickup truck over on School Street for lacking a valid registration tag.
April 22 at 5:25 p.m., an employee at the Johnson Maplefields told police a customer left behind a container with a small amount of marijuana, some eczema cream and a bottle of little blue pills. Police advised the employee to discard the items.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
