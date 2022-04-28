Total reported incidents: 111
Traffic tickets: 14
Warnings: 32
Special overtime details: 10
Fingerprints: 12
April 15 at 11:59 p.m., deputies responded to a noise complaint on St. John’s Street in Johnson.
April 15 at 2:13 p.m., deputies investigated a reported automobile theft in Johnson, but didn’t report any malfeasance.
April 15 at 2:51 p.m., someone reported a suspicious vehicle parked at the college apartments at Northern Vermont University.
April 15 at 4:18 p.m., after allegedly driving away after colliding with the temporary traffic light on Route 15 in Wolcott village, Maeghan A. Lumsden, 33, of Hardwick was cited into court for leaving the scene of a crash.
April 15 at 9:51 p.m., Wolcott and Elmore fire departments assisted in extricating a person who was trapped in a car that crashed on Route 15 in Wolcott. The driver, Andrew Ouimette, 40, of Cambridge, was taken to the hospital and later arrested for driving under the influence.
April 16 at 8:17 p.m., police arrested Jamie Bocash, 41, of Hyde Park, on an active warrant.
April 16 at 8:31 p.m., after pulling over a car on Mudgett Hill Road in North Hyde Park, deputies cited Trevor Barry, 38, of Eden, for driving after criminal license suspension.
April 16 at 2:31 a.m., a Hyde Park resident called police, thinking there was someone dumping trash on their property. Turns out that someone was a bear.
April 17 at 5:49 a.m., a deputy walking the early Easter beat in Hyde Park village reports he was “looking for the Easter Bunny. It must have already hid eggs in Hyde Park, though, because he didn’t see it.”
April 17 at 11:59 a.m., a Wilson Road resident asked for extra patrols on the Hyde Park section, because of a gray car that keeps speeding up and down the road.
April 17 at 6:21 p.m., deputies arrested Shawn McAllister, 51, of Johnson, on an outstanding warrant, after spotting McAllister in Johnson.
April 18 at 4:48 a.m., Cole Houle, 23, of Jeffersonville, was cited for excessive speeding on Route 15 in Johnson.
April 19 at 4:21 a.m., deputies assisted a person having a mental health crisis in Hyde Park.
April 19 at 6:12 a.m., a tractor trailer truck got stuck going up two different Hyde Park hills, because of the heavy, wet snow — once on Route 15 and again on Route 100.
April 19 at 7:10 a.m., deputies responded to four different vehicle slid-offs in a 20-minute span, on Routes 100 and 15 in Hyde Park, Johnson and Eden.
April 19 at 7:40 a.m., a deputy provided blue lights on Route 15 in Wolcott, as electric utility crews cleaned up a tree that had fallen on power lines and caught fire.
April 19 at 10:15 a.m., a Johnson property owner reported a potential scam to sell someone else’s land.
April 19 at 12:23 p.m., deputies located a rental vehicle in Hyde Park that was overdue back at the rental company, and the company sent someone out to retrieve the vehicle.
April 19 at 1:36 p.m., Sierra Marie Fuentes, 29, of Clearwater, Fla., was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs after a traffic stop on Route 100.
April 19 at 5:03 p.m., someone complained that skateboarders on Wescom Road were riding on the sidewalk rather than in the nearby skate park.
April 20 at 2:14 a.m., deputies assisted an elderly Hyde Park woman suffering from a mental health crisis.
April 21 at 1:13 p.m., a driver told police a truck followed them home after an incident in the Morrisville roundabout.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
