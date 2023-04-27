Total reported incidents: 99
Arrests: 5
Traffic tickets: 17
Warnings: 18
Directed patrols: 10
Fingerprint services: 11
Special overtime/transport calls: 11
April 14 at 5:28 a.m., no one was injured when a vehicle crashed and rolled over on Clay Hill near Ober Hill Road in Johnson.
April 14 at 6:42 p.m., a vehicle was abandoned near the intersection of Route 15 and Flat Iron Road in Wolcott.
April 14 at 9:10 p.m., Justin Albert Martin, 35, of Hyde Park, was arrested for violating conditions of release after allegedly breaking a court-imposed curfew.
April 14 at 9:44 p.m., Sebastian Lamphere, 18, of Johnson, was arrested for excessive speeding along the Willow Crossing stretch of Route 15 in Johnson.
April 15 at 12:25 a.m., Aaron Lafountain, 34, of Jeffersonville, was arrested for driving under the influence, third offense, following a traffic stop on Route 15 in Johnson. Police say Lafountain registered a 0.148 percent blood alcohol concentration.
April 15 at 9:39 p.m., deputies asked some apartment dwellers on St. John’s Street in Johnson to stop arguing so loudly.
April 15 at 9:41 p.m., Shay-Lea Perry, 30, of Cambridge, was arrested for driving after criminal license suspension after being pulled over on Route 15 in Johnson.
April 15 at 10:06 p.m., deputies kept an eye on some storage units on Route 15 in Wolcott after reports of suspicious activity there.
April 15 at 10:44 p.m., the driver of a car that was pulled over for swerving in and out of its lane on Route 15 in Hyde Park told the deputy they were just tired.
April 16 at 3 a.m., Rylie Harmon, 19, of Hardwick, was arrested for DUI No. 1 after a traffic stop on Route 15 in Morristown. Police say Harmon registered a 0.90 percent BAC.
April 17 at 8:08 a.m., police were asked to check on the well-being of a Wolcott resident, who was later transported to the hospital for evaluation.
April 17 at 8:36 a.m., dispatch received multiple calls for help resolving a custodial dispute in Johnson.
April 17 at 10:44 a.m., a temporary restraining order was issued to someone on Railroad Street in Johnson.
April 17 at 2:26 p.m., after a man fell and hurt himself on Railroad Street, a deputy remained with him until an ambulance could come and take him to the hospital.
April 18 at 2:58 p.m., police investigated the theft of a brand-new power broom from a place in Johnson village.
April 18 at 3:17 p.m., someone reported finding used needles near the Johnson Cold Spring, but a deputy didn’t see any.
April 18 at 6:34 p.m., a vehicle left the scene of a crash on Route 15 in Johnson.
April 18 at 6:50 p.m., a deputy checked on a Johnson resident’s property.
April 19 at 2:34 a.m., deputies assisted a person having a mental health crisis in Wolcott.
April 19 at 7:59 a.m., deputies refereed a dispute in Hyde Park.
April 19 at 10:28 a.m., Lamoille Union Middle School required assistance with an investigation. No further information was provided.
April 19 at 3:21 p.m., deputies served a relief from abuse order in Johnson.
April 19 at 3:58 p.m., deputies served a different protective order to a different person in Johnson.
April 20 at 6:44 p.m., a catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle on Gihon Lane in Johnson.
April 20 at 8:54 p.m., deputies were summoned to assist with the shooting in Morrisville that led to a manhunt.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
